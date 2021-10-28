Vivo X70 series, Vivo V21 range, Vivo Y73, and Vivo Y33s smartphones are listed with a bunch of offers for the festive season. These offers are applicable across mainline channels only and will be valid till November 7. Vivo has partnered with Bajaj Finance to enable customers to buy a phone for just Rs. 101. Additional offers include up to 10 percent cashback on select bank cards and one-time screen replacement for specific Vivo smartphones. Vivo has also partnered with Jio to offer benefits worth Rs. 10,000.

Beginning with the Vivo X70 series, the range will be listed with up to 10 percent cashback for customers of Citi Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, and HDB Financial Services. Buyers will also get one-time screen replacement, one-year extended warranty from Zest Money EMI, and benefits with Rs. 10,000 from Jio. As mentioned earlier, Bajaj Finance is allowing customers to buy a Vivo smartphone (priced above Rs. 15,000) by paying just Rs. 101 initially. Additional, no-cost EMI options will also be available with Vivo finance partners. Vivo X70 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 46,990, while Vivo X70 Pro+ comes at Rs. 79,990. The same offers also apply for Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21e 5G models as well.

For Vivo Y73 and Vivo Y33s, the company is offering up to Rs. 2,500 cashback with ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, and HDB Finance cards. The one-time screen replacement, one-year extended warranty, Jio benefits, Rs. 101-offer from Bajaj Finance, and no-cost EMI options are all available on these Y-series phones as well.

Vivo V21 is currently priced starting at Rs. 29,990, while Vivo V21e is priced starting at Rs. 24,990. The Y-series phones, namely Vivo Y73, is priced starting at Rs. 20,990 and Vivo Y33s is priced at Rs. 18,990.

As mentioned, all of these offers are listed on Vivo India store, other e-commerce site, and offline stores as well. They will be valid till November 7.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article mentioned that the offers will be available via online platforms as well. The company has since revised the information and the article has been updated accordingly.

