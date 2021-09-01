Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X70 Pro+ Tipped to Come With 50 Megapixel Primary Sensor; Camera Details, Colours Leaked

Vivo X70 Pro+ Tipped to Come With 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor; Camera Details, Colours Leaked

Vivo X70 Pro+ is said to come in back, blue pigment, and orange peel colours.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 September 2021 17:55 IST
Vivo X70 Pro+ Tipped to Come With 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor; Camera Details, Colours Leaked

Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo X70 Pro+ will have a leather back variant

Highlights
  • Vivo X70 Pro+ is said to feature 60x digital zoom
  • The phone could come in three colours
  • Vivo X70 series will launch on September 9

Vivo X70 Pro+ camera details have been leaked following the official teaser shared by Vivo. The Vivo X70 series is expected to include three phones, namely, Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and the Vivo X70 Pro+. The series is set to launch September 9 as a successor to the Vivo X60 series from December last year. Additionally, the Pro+ variant has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench hinting at some of the specifications. The colour options for the Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro have also been tipped ahead of their launch.

Vivo recently confirmed that the Vivo X70 series of smartphones will be unveiled on September 9. The Pro+ model has been teased to have a leather back variant and sport a quad rear camera setup that has been developed in partnership with Zeiss. Now, a known tipster with the pseudonym Panda is Bald/ Bald Panda (translated) has shared details for the camera setup on Weibo for the Vivo X70 Pro+.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is said to feature a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor that has an ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also said to be a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 portrait sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel periscope lens that has 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom, as well as OIS.

Further, a Vivo phone with model number V2145A has been spotted on Geekbench and this is said to be the Vivo X70 Pro+. It has been listed with 12GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone scored 1,156 in single-core and 3,460 in multi-score test.

Another tipster with the pseudonym Geek Technology Man (translated) shared on Weibo that the vanilla Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro will come in black, orange, and two other colours called monologue and nebula. The Vivo X70 Pro+, on the other hand, is said to come in black, blue pigment, and orange peel colours.

As mentioned earlier, the Vivo X70 series will be unveiled on September 9 and will likely first be available in China.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X70 Pro Plus, Vivo X70 Pro Plus Specifications, Vivo X70 series, Vivo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Shift to Hybrid Work Led to Steep Rise in Cost of Data Breaches: IBM Report

Related Stories

Vivo X70 Pro+ Tipped to Come With 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor; Camera Details, Colours Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Orders, Sale Said to Begin Next Month
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  3. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  4. Starlink Satellite Internet Could Reach India Soon, Elon Musk Teases
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display Arrives in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Get OxygenOS Updates With New Features
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New Dark Nebula Colour in India
  8. PUBG: New State Up for Pre-Registrations in India for Android, iPhone Users
  9. No Time to Die Release Date in India Revealed, Final Trailer Out
  10. VPNs in India Should Be Blocked, Parliamentary Panel Again Urges Government
#Latest Stories
  1. LinkedIn Stories Short-Video Feature to Leave Platform on September 30, New Experience in Plans
  2. Realme 9 Series, Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India by the End of October: Report
  3. Google’s New AI-Based Tech Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  4. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Unveils 55,000 Corporate, Technology Jobs in First Hiring Push Under His Watch
  5. Vivo X70 Pro+ Tipped to Come With 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor; Camera Details, Colours Leaked
  6. Google Appeals France's 'Disproportionate' EUR 500-Million in Copyright Row
  7. Nokia G50 Renders, Price, and Specifications Leak Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  8. Didi Workers Said to Get Union in Groundbreaking Move for China's Tech Sector
  9. WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Get Disappearing Mode Option in Privacy Settings
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE User Manual Surfaces Online, Shows Design Similar to Galaxy S21
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com