Technology News
loading

Vivo X70 Pro+, Vivo X70 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listings Ahead of Launch

Vivo X70 Pro+ is tipped to pack a 4,430mAh battery whereas Vivo X70 is likely to pack a 4,320mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 September 2021 14:25 IST
Vivo X70 Pro+, Vivo X70 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listings Ahead of Launch

Vivo X70 Pro+ and Vivo X70 may come with 32-megapixel selfie cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo X70 Pro+ is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup
  • Vivo X70 may sport a triple rear camera setup
  • Vivo X70 may come in two SoC variants

Vivo X70 series' launch is just a few days away and the vanilla Vivo X70 has been spotted on TENAA ahead of launch. Even Vivo X70 Pro+, the most premium model in the series, has also been spotted on the Chinese certification site. The listing offers a glimpse into the possible specifications for both the smartphones, leaving very little to the imagination. This comes just a day after Vivo X70 Pro was spotted on TENAA as well. The smartphones are all set to launch in China on September 9.

Vivo X70 specifications (expected)

TENAA has listed Vivo X70 with model numbers V2132A and V2133A. The listings have identical specifications, apart from the processor, hinting that Vivo X70 may be offered in two CPU variants. The V2132A is listed to be powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core SoC, paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options. The V2133A model is listed to be powered by a 3.0GHz octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB, 12GB RAM options.

Apart from this, the TENAA listing for both V2132A and V2133A models have identical specifications. The two phones measure 160.10x75.39x7.55mm and weigh 181 grams. They are listed to feature 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED displays and offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The two phones are tipped to run on Android 11 and are likely to integrate in-screen fingerprint sensors.

Vivo X70 may feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup that is likely to include a 40-megapixel main camera and two 12-megapixel additional sensors. Both the phones are tipped to carry 8K video recording support. Lastly, Vivo X70 is tipped to pack a 4,320mAh battery with fast charging support.

Vivo X70 Pro+ specifications (expected)

In addition, Vivo X70 Pro+ has also been spotted on TENAA with model number V2145A.The listing tips that the variant may measure 164.54x75.21x8.89mm and weigh 209 grams. It is likely to feature a larger 6.78-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display and is listed to be powered by a 3.0GHz octa-core SoC. Past leaks suggest that this could be the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The listing claims that Vivo X70 Pro+ may pack 8GB, 12GB RAM options and 256GB, 512GB storage options. It is likely to run on Android 11 and may integrate an in-screen fingerprint sensor as well.

The TENAA listing suggest that Vivo X70 Pro+ may have a quad camera setup on the back comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 40-megapixel secondary camera, and additional 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. This listing suggests that Vivo X70 Pro+ may have a similar 32-megapixel selfie camera onboard. It is tipped to support 5G and pack a 4,430mAh battery with fast charging support.

The listings have not published pictures of the phones yet. However, renders have leaked extensively of both the Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro+ models, These are tipped to have a hole-punch display design. Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to have a Mi 11 Ultra-like rear camera module design.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X70, Vivo X70 specifications, Vivo X70 Pro Plus, Vivo X70 Pro Plus Specifications, Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo, TENAA
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme Pad India Launch Set for September 9 at 12:30pm via Virtual Event
Black Widow Post-Credits Scene, Explained

Related Stories

Vivo X70 Pro+, Vivo X70 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listings Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  2. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  3. Realme Pad India Launch Date Set for September 9 via Virtual Event
  4. WhatsApp Banned 3 Million Accounts in India in Less Than Two Months
  5. TRAI Says Minimum Broadband Speed Should Be 4 Times Faster
  6. Google’s New AI Tool Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  7. How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats From iPhone to Samsung Phones
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Watch The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice Trailer
  10. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Self-Driving Trucks Launched by Brazil’s Vale at Its Largest Iron Mine Carajas
  2. Vivo X70 Pro+, Vivo X70 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listings Ahead of Launch
  3. Realme Pad India Launch Set for September 9 at 12:30pm via Virtual Event
  4. Reddit Said to Plan Hiring of Investment Bankers, Lawyers for US IPO
  5. Amazon-Branded TV to Roll Out in US by October After Nearly Two Years of Development: Report
  6. Bitcoin Adoption in El Salvador: Majority of People Don’t Want the Cryptocurrency, Poll Shows
  7. TRAI Orders Non-Discrimination in MNP Offers, Asks Telcos to Not Introduce Differential Tariffs
  8. Virgin Galactic to Launch Unity 23, Its First Commercial Research Mission, With Italian Air Force Soon
  9. Asus Zenbook, Vivobook, ProArt Studiobook, ExpertBook Series Laptops Get OLED Displays, Latest Intel/ AMD CPUs
  10. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, AptX Adaptive Codec Support Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com