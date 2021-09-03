Vivo X70 series' launch is just a few days away and the vanilla Vivo X70 has been spotted on TENAA ahead of launch. Even Vivo X70 Pro+, the most premium model in the series, has also been spotted on the Chinese certification site. The listing offers a glimpse into the possible specifications for both the smartphones, leaving very little to the imagination. This comes just a day after Vivo X70 Pro was spotted on TENAA as well. The smartphones are all set to launch in China on September 9.

Vivo X70 specifications (expected)

TENAA has listed Vivo X70 with model numbers V2132A and V2133A. The listings have identical specifications, apart from the processor, hinting that Vivo X70 may be offered in two CPU variants. The V2132A is listed to be powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core SoC, paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options. The V2133A model is listed to be powered by a 3.0GHz octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB, 12GB RAM options.

Apart from this, the TENAA listing for both V2132A and V2133A models have identical specifications. The two phones measure 160.10x75.39x7.55mm and weigh 181 grams. They are listed to feature 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED displays and offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The two phones are tipped to run on Android 11 and are likely to integrate in-screen fingerprint sensors.

Vivo X70 may feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup that is likely to include a 40-megapixel main camera and two 12-megapixel additional sensors. Both the phones are tipped to carry 8K video recording support. Lastly, Vivo X70 is tipped to pack a 4,320mAh battery with fast charging support.

Vivo X70 Pro+ specifications (expected)

In addition, Vivo X70 Pro+ has also been spotted on TENAA with model number V2145A.The listing tips that the variant may measure 164.54x75.21x8.89mm and weigh 209 grams. It is likely to feature a larger 6.78-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display and is listed to be powered by a 3.0GHz octa-core SoC. Past leaks suggest that this could be the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The listing claims that Vivo X70 Pro+ may pack 8GB, 12GB RAM options and 256GB, 512GB storage options. It is likely to run on Android 11 and may integrate an in-screen fingerprint sensor as well.

The TENAA listing suggest that Vivo X70 Pro+ may have a quad camera setup on the back comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 40-megapixel secondary camera, and additional 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. This listing suggests that Vivo X70 Pro+ may have a similar 32-megapixel selfie camera onboard. It is tipped to support 5G and pack a 4,430mAh battery with fast charging support.

The listings have not published pictures of the phones yet. However, renders have leaked extensively of both the Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro+ models, These are tipped to have a hole-punch display design. Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to have a Mi 11 Ultra-like rear camera module design.