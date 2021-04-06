Technology News
Vivo X70 Pro+ Key Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Launch in June

Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 April 2021 18:35 IST
Vivo X70 Pro+ may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo X60 range was launched in India just a few weeks ago
  • Vivo X70 Pro+ may have a Zeiss-branded 1/1.28-inch sensor
  • Vivo X70 Pro+ expected to have a bigger battery than predecessor

Vivo X70 series specifications have surfaced online, just weeks after the Vivo X60 series launched in the Indian market. While Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro debuted in China in December, Vivo X60 Pro+ was unveiled a bit later in January. As per the specifications shared by a Chinese tipster, Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to be a top-end model, complete with a Snapdragon processor, a powerful camera, a large battery, and fast charging support as well. The Vivo X70 series is expected to launch later this year.

Tipster Bald Panda shared that the Vivo X70 Pro+ may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. This is bigger than the 4,200mAh battery found on Vivo X60 Pro+. Furthermore, the Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with only 55W fast charging support. Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to have a 1/1.28-inch sensor and the company may partner with Zeiss for the cameras. Comparatively, Vivo X60 Pro+ has a 50-megapixel 1/1.31-inch main sensor.

Additionally, the tipster claims that Vivo X70 Pro+ could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, similar to what Vivo X60 Pro+ is powered by. Lastly, the Vivo X70 series is expected to debut sometime in June. It could launch in China first, before being introduced in other global markets.

Apart from this, there is little else that we know about the Vivo X70 series as of now. It should have multiple models, just like its predecessor, but details on that are scarce yet. Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+ were launched in India last month, with prices starting at Rs. 37,990 going all the way up to Rs. 69,990 for the sole 12GB + 256GB storage model of the most premium variant. While Vivo X60 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

