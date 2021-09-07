Vivo X70 series specifications have allegedly been leaked by China Telecom, as per a report, ahead of the smartphones' launch on September 9. The flagship Vivo smartphone series is expected to comprise the Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+. The China Telecom leak was accompanied by renders of the Vivo X70 Pro variant. Hands-on videos for the vanilla Vivo X70 and the Vivo X70 Pro have also surfaced online showing the design of the upcoming smartphones.

As per a report by IT Home, China Telecom has accidentally released some key specifications of the upcoming Vivo flagship smartphones. Vivo will launch the Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+ on Thursday, September 9. We've detailed the leaked specifications for each of the phones.

The Vivo X70's leaked hands-on video shows a triple rear camera setup in a rectangular housing with a Zeiss logo and an LED flash. The display gets thin bezels and chin along with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The bottom gets a SIM tray, a microphone, a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. The volume rocker and the power button are placed on the right spine, the video shows. The Vivo X70 Pro's leaked hands-on video shows a quad rear camera setup that is placed in rectangular housing with a Zeiss logo and an LED flash. The video also only shows the volume rockers and the power button are placed on the right spine.

Vivo X70 specifications

As per the China Telecom leak, the Vivo X70 will feature a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate display. Under the hood, it is said to be powered an Exynos 1080 SoC. For optics, the Vivo X70 is listed with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies, it could get a 32-megapixel sensor. All of this is likely to be backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The smartphone could measure 160.1x75.4x7.55mm and weigh 181 grams.

Vivo X70 Pro specifications

The next smartphone in the range - Vivo X70 Pro - is said to get the same 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate display as the vanilla Vivo X70. It is reportedly powered by an Exynos 1080 SoC. The Vivo X70 Pro is said to feature a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, it will get a 32-megapixel sensor, the report adds. Vivo is also said to feature a 4,450mAh battery with 44W fast charging. It will reportedly measure 158.3x73.2x8mm and weigh 185 grams.

Vivo X70 Pro+ specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is said to feature a 6.78-inch quad-HD+ E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is reportedly powered by a Snapdragon 888+ SoC. For optics, Vivo X70 Pro+ is listed to feature a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. It is also said to feature a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. Vivo will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging. Vivo X70 Pro+ will measure 164.5x75.2x8.9mm and weigh 209 grams, as per the report.