Vivo X70 series is tipped to come alongside the company's tablets and smartwatches. Alongside its regular devices, Vivo is said to have plans to launch its foldable phone and a laptop. The Vivo X70 series is also seen to have reached China's regulator Compulsory Certification of China (3C), as Vivo X70 Pro+ purportedly received its certification. The new lineup, speculated to succeed the existing Vivo X60 phones, is rumoured to have three new models — Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+.

A tipster has claimed on Weibo that Vivo is planning to have its tablets and smartwatches ready to be launched alongside the Vivo X70 series. Two of the models are said to already be in production.

Vivo is also expected to have a foldable phone in the works that it may launch later this year. The foldable phone could come under the company's Nex branding. A previous report suggested that Vivo — along with its sibling Oppo — is working on foldable phones with inward-folding design. This could be similar to what we have seen on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Additionally, Vivo is reported to have its laptop ready for the launch. Details about the Vivo laptop are yet to be revealed. However, it is likely that the company may use the latest Intel processors and offer Windows 11 upgrade — if not the newest operating system out-of-the-box.

Earlier this week, Vivo sibling and BBK Electronics subsidiary Realme entered the laptops market by launching Realme Book Slim in India and its rebranded version called Realme Book in China.

The same tipster has separately posted on Weibo that Vivo X70 Pro+ has reached China's 3C with model number V2145A. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the certification on the 3C website, though it is unclear whether the model number is related to the said Vivo model.

Vivo X70 Pro+ has purportedly appeared on the China's 3C site with model number V2145A

Photo Credit: 3C

Earlier, Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro purportedly appeared with model numbers V2104 and V2015, respectively.

The 3C certification shows that the Vivo phone comes with 66W fast charging that seems to be an upgrade over Vivo X60 Pro+ that has 55W charging support.

A previous report indicated that Vivo X70 Pro+ would be available in India with a price tag of around Rs. 70,000, while Vivo X70 Pro would be available at nearly Rs. 50,000. The launch of the Vivo X70 series is believed to take place as early as September.