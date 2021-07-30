Vivo X70 Pro+, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 smartphones can now be expected to launch in September when the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes its 2021 season, according to a new leak. A report quoting a Vivo official has also tipped the India prices two Vivo X70 models. Previous reports have tipped some specifications of the rumoured smartphone series. It is said to feature an f/1.15 aperture camera with five-axis image stabilisation. The Vivo X70 series is also said to get 120Hz refresh rate display.

Vivo X70 Pro+, Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 price in India (expected)

A report by 91Mobiles has quoted a Vivo official saying the Vivo X70 Pro+ is will cost around Rs. 70,000 while the Vivo X70 Pro will cost Rs. 50,000. The official reportedly did not confirm the price of the Vivo X70, but given the leaked prices of the other models, the vanilla variant should be priced comfortably below Rs. 50,000.

The official also reportedly said that the Vivo X70 series could launch in September, corroborating an earlier report that said the forthcoming smartphone series could launch when IPL 2021 season resumes. Vivo is yet to make an official announcement about it.

Vivo X70 Pro+, Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 specifications (expected)

The Vivo X70 was previous tipped to sport a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the one on the Vivo X60 series. It is said to feature a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Vivo has made camera technology the focus for its flagship X-series and the Vivo X70 series is said to feature an f/1.15 aperture camera with five-axis image stabalisation.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ has been tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, like the Vivo X60 Pro+ (Review). The upcoming flagship smartphone from Vivo could pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

