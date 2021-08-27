Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X70 Pro+ Leaked Renders Show Mi 11 Ultra Like Design, Google Play Console Tips Specifications

Vivo X70 Pro+ Leaked Renders Show Mi 11 Ultra-Like Design, Google Play Console Tips Specifications

Vivo X70 Pro+ could also get a secondary display at the back.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 August 2021 13:22 IST
Vivo X70 Pro+ Leaked Renders Show Mi 11 Ultra-Like Design, Google Play Console Tips Specifications

Photo Credit: Pricebaba/ OnLeaks

Vivo X70 Pro+ is likely to have ZEISS-branded lens at the back

Highlights
  • Vivo X70 Pro+ is tipped to feature a curved-edge display
  • Vivo X70 Pro+ may have an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • Vivo X70 Pro+ may run on Android 11, feature a full-HD+ display

Vivo X70 Pro+, the most premium model rumoured to be part of the Vivo X70 series, has leaked in renders that suggest the design and unique features of the phone. Vivo X70 Pro+, in addition, has also been spotted in a Google Play Console listing that tips some of its specifications. There is no clarity on when the Vivo X70 series may be introduced, but leaks of the variants have been in abundance. Recently, the Vivo X70 Pro had also appeared in renders as well in a Google Play Console listing.

Renders of the Vivo X70 Pro+ have leaked by Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with Pricebaba. The phone is allegedly seen featuring a curved display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera placed in the top-centre. The bezels are extremely slim on all sides and the phone is likely going to have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The rear panel looks similar to that of the Mi 11 Ultra with the camera module housing four rear cameras, a laser autofocus unit, and an LED flash. The ZEISS logo is also inside the module. There's a large blank area on the side of the camera module that could be a secondary rear display. But it could also just be a design feature with no display at the back and clarity on this is not achieved via the renders.

The power and volume buttons are seen on the right spine of the Vivo X70 Pro+, whereas the speaker grille and the USB Type-C port sit at the bottom edge. The report leaks that the Vivo X70 Pro+ may feature a 6.7-inch display and measure 164.8x75.5x9mm, with its thickness increasing to 11.3mm around the camera bump.

In addition, the Vivo X70 Pro+ was also spotted on Google Play Console by MySmartPrice. The listing suggests that the Vivo X70 Pro+ may be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and Adreno 660 GPU. It is likely to run on Android 11 and feature a full-HD+ display with a 1,080x2,400 resolution. The image attached to the Google Play Console listing shows a similar front design as the leaked render.

Vivo X70 Pro+ was earlier spotted on 3C certification site with 66W fast charging support. The Vivo X70 series is expected to launch in September ahead of the IPL season.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X70 Pro Plus, Vivo X70 Pro Plus Price in India, Vivo X70 Pro Plus Specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Alphabet's Waymo to Stop Selling LiDAR Self-Driving Car Sensors to Other Firms

Related Stories

Vivo X70 Pro+ Leaked Renders Show Mi 11 Ultra-Like Design, Google Play Console Tips Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
  2. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Crosses $700 Million Ahead of India Release
  4. Netflix Sets First Virtual Global Fan Event TUDUM for September 25
  5. JioPhone Next Phone Said to Go on Pre-Bookings in India Next Week
  6. iPhone 13 Series May Launch on September 17, New AirPods on September 30
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Tipped for September 3, Price Leaked
  8. This Battery Can Store Six Times More Charge Than Other Options
  9. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. Older iPhone Models Become Faster by Changing Region to France: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. China to Crack Down on 'Chaotic' Online Fan Culture, Will Shut Down Channels That Spread Celebrity Scandals
  2. Vivo X70 Pro+ Leaked Renders Show Mi 11 Ultra-Like Design, Google Play Console Tips Specifications
  3. Scientists Create 3D-Printed Wagyu Beef, and It Looks Like the Real Deal
  4. Alphabet's Waymo to Stop Selling LiDAR Self-Driving Car Sensors to Other Firms
  5. Netflix Gaming Foray Begins With Two Stranger Things Games on Its Android App in Poland
  6. Researchers Create Rechargeable Battery That Can Store Six Times More Power Than Other Units
  7. The King’s Man Trailer: Ralph Fiennes Founds Kingsman in World War I Prequel
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaks, Tipped to Launch on September 3
  9. JioPhone Next Pre-Bookings in India to Go Live From Next Week: Report
  10. China Issues Draft Guidelines for Internet Recommendation Algorithms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com