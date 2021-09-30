Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ were launched in India on Thursday, September 30. Both new Vivo phones come with quad rear cameras that have Zeiss optics on top and include a proprietary image stabilisation technology called Ultra-Sensing Gimbal. The phones also include the company's in-house Professional Imaging Chip V1 that is claimed to help deliver a professional-grade camera experience. On the distinction part, the Vivo X70 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC while the Vivo X70 Pro+ comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+. The Vivo X70 Pro+ is also an IP68-certified phone and supports 50W fast wireless charging — alongside 55W wired charging. The Vivo X70 Pro will compete against the likes of the Asus ROG Phone 5 and OnePlus 9, whereas the Vivo X70 Pro+ will go against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Mi 11 Ultra.

Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ price in India, launch offers

Vivo X70 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 46,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option at Rs. 49,990 and 12GB + 256GB model at Rs. 52,990. In contrast, the Vivo X70 Pro+ carries a price tag of Rs. 79,990 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

On the availability front, the Vivo X70 Pro will go on sale in Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black colours starting October 7, whereas the Vivo X70 Pro+ will be available in Enigma Black from October 12. Both phones will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Vivo India E-Store, and offline retailers.

Launch offers on the Vivo X70 Pro series include a flat 10 percent cashback for customers making payments through ICICI Bank, Citi, and Kotak Mahindra Bank card or EMI transactions. There will also be a one-time screen replacement and no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months. The phones are also up for pre-bookings through Flipkart and Vivo India E-Store where customers are entitled to receive with up to a 10 percent cashback and Vivo Upgrade offer. The cashback is applicable for transactions made through ICICI Bank, Citi, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, and HDB Financial Services.

The Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ were originally unveiled in China earlier this month — alongside the regular Vivo X70.

Vivo X70 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X70 Pro runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12 on top and features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also includes a 240Hz touch response rate and is protected by a curved glass. Under the hood, the Vivo X70 Pro has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC along with up to 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo X70 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens and the company's Ultra Sensing Gimbal technology. The rear camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped lens that has an f/3.4 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo X70 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

The Vivo X70 Pro has up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided a 4,450mAh battery that supports its 44W FlashCharge fast charging technology. The Vivo X70 Pro measures 158.30×73.21×8.08mm (Aurora Dawn) and 158.30×73.21×7.99mm (Cosmic Black). Besides, its Aurora Dawn colour option weighs 184 grams, while the Cosmic Black option is 183 grams in weight.

Vivo X70 Pro+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X70 Pro+ runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11 and carries a 6.78-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC along with 12GB of RAM. It comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.6 ultra-wide lens with Gimbal support, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped lens and OIS.

Vivo X70 Pro+ comes with a 6.78-inch WQHD+ display

Photo Credit: Vivo India

Vivo has also provided the same 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.45 lens that is available on the Vivo X70 Pro.

For storing content, the Vivo X70 Pro+ has 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 55W Wired FlashCharge fast charging technology — alongside 50W Wireless FlashCharge fast wireless charging support. The phone measures 164.54×75.21×8.89mm and weighs 213 grams.

