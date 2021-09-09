Vivo X70 series was launched in China on Thursday. The latest smartphone series comprises the Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+. All three smartphones get different chipsets to power them. The standard Vivo X70 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the Vivo X70 Pro gets an Exynos 1080 SoC, while the Vivo X70 Pro+ gets the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. All three smartphones get up to 12GB of RAM. The cameras on the Vivo X70 series have been tuned by Zeiss.

Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ price, availability

The vanilla Vivo X70 is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Vivo X70 Pro is priced at CNY 4,299 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 4,599 (roughly rs. 52,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 54,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,300) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 79,700) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

There are three colour options for the Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro - Black, Nebula, and White. On the other hand, the Vivo X70 Pro+ is offered in Black, Blue, and Orange colour options. The Vivo smartphones will be available to purchase later in September.

Vivo X70 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X70 runs Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0. The smartphone features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and HDR support. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with ARM G77 GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB onboard storage.

For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup with a 40-megapixel primary Sony IMX766V sensor with an f/1.89 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/1.98 aperture lens. Selfies and video calls will be handled by a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens. It packs a 4,400mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. The smartphone measures 160.1x75.39x7.55mm and weighs 181 grams.

Vivo X70 Pro specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro shares many of its specifications with the vanilla Vivo X70. However, it gets an Exynos 1080 SoC paired with ARM G78 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. In terms of optics, it gets a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture lens. In addition to the two 12-megapixel sensors, it also gets an 8-megapixel periscope lens with an f/3.4 aperture lens.

Vivo has packed a 4,450mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support in the smartphone. Vivo X70 Pro measures 158.3x73.21x7.99mm and weighs 185 grams.

Vivo X70 Pro+ specifications

Akin to the Vivo X70 Pro, the Vivo X70 Pro+ also shares many specifications with the rest of the lineup. It, however, sports a 6.78-inch ultra-HD (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

It also gets a quad rear camera setup but with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX578 ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX598 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.57 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens, and an 8-megapixel periscope sensor with an f/3.4 aperture lens. Vivo has packed a 5,000mAh battery with a 55W Flash Charge fast charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge fast charging support. It measures 164.54x75.21x8.89mm and weighs 209 grams.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X70 series include dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5.1GHz bands, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, USB Type-C, and USB OTG.