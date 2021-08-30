Technology News
Vivo X70 Series Launch Date Set for September 9: Expected Price in India, Specifications

Vivo X70 series models share 120Hz AMOLED displays and feature Zeiss optics.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 August 2021 12:50 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo X70 Pro+ is teased to come with a leather back option

Highlights
  • Vivo X70 series launch date has been announced
  • Vivo X70 Pro+ teasers have also been released online
  • Vivo X70 series may come to India later this month

Vivo X70 series is set to launch on September 9, the company announced on Monday. The series is rumoured to have the regular Vivo X70 as well as Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+. Vivo has also released some images of Vivo X70 Pro+ that showcase its Zeiss optics and leather finish on the back. Vivo X70 Pro+ also appears to have a curved display and at least Black and Orange colour options. Vivo brought the X60 series earlier this year.

Vivo X70 series launch date

Vivo announced the Vivo X70 series launch date in China on Weibo. It will take place at 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST) on September 9. The company also released teaser images — particularly of Vivo X70 Pro+ — on its Chinese website that show its quad rear camera setup with a periscope lens. The phone also appears to have Zeiss optics and a leather back. A matte finish back design would also be available alongside the leather back finish.

In addition to Vivo X70 Pro+, the Vivo X70 series is rumoured to have the regular Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro. All three phones could feature 120Hz AMOLED displays.

Vivo X70 series price in India (expected)

Alongside the launch in China, the Vivo X70 series is reported to launch in India later this month. A recent report also suggested that Vivo X70 Pro+ would come to the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 70,000, while Vivo X70 Pro would be priced at around Rs. 50,000.

Vivo X70 series specifications (expected)

Vivo X70 Pro+ purportedly appeared on Google Play Console with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The phone is also rumoured to have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x,2400 pixels) display. Vivo X70 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to have a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x,2,376 pixels) display. Both phones could carry curved displays with a hole-punch design. Moreover, Vivo is speculated to bring the vanilla Vivo X70 with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Realme is retiring its "X" series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Jagmeet Singh
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Signals Competition Concerns Over Nvidia-Arm Deal: Report

