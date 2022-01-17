Technology News
Vivo X70 Pro Surpasses iPhone 13 in DxOMark Camera Rankings, Vivo X70 Pro+ in Top 10

Vivo X70 Pro has also beaten Vivo X50 Pro+ in DxOMark camera rankings.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 January 2022 12:28 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X50 Pro has got 12th spot in the list

  • Vivo X70 Pro has been beaten by Google Pixel 6
  • The phone gets 131 points in DxOMark camera tests
  • Vivo X70 Pro Plus has got eighth spot in rankings

Vivo X70 Pro has marginally beaten iPhone 13 in DxOMark camera tests, placing the smartphone from the Chinese company at 12th spot. The camera score of the handset is similar to that of the Vivo X50 Pro+, and higher than the Vivo X60 Pro+. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Vivo X70 Pro+ has taken the eighth spot ahead of Asus Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, and Google Pixel 6. Ahead of it in rankings, are smartphones like the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro.

As per the rankings released by the DxOMark camera tests, the Vivo X70 Pro has received an overall score of 131 in the camera test. It is the same score as the Vivo X50 Pro+. The Vivo X70 Pro received a photo score of 139, and a video score of 111. In comparison, the iPhone 13 received an overall score of 130, with a photo score of 138 and a video score of 117. The smartphone was launched with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. There is also a China-only version with Exynos SoC.

It packs a quad rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens and the company's Ultra Sensing Gimbal technology. Other cameras include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped lens that has an f/3.4 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.45 lens for selfies and video chats.

As per DxOMark, the pros of the Vivo X70 Pro camera include accurate exposure in low light, wide dynamic range, good details in low light, accurate autofocus, and effective video stabilisation. Slight noise in all conditions, shutter lag in all conditions and unstable exposure in video are some of the camera's cons that DxOMark found in its review. While the Vivo X70 Pro was found to offer better camera quality than the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the Oppo Find X3 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro and Google Pixel 6 rank ahead of it in DxOMark ratings.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X70 Pro+ has been placed among the top 10 in the DxOMark ranking. It received an overall score of 135, with a photo score of 139 and a video score of 115. It comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor with Gimbal support, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped lens and OIS.

As per the DxOMark test, the pros are quite similar to that of the Vivo X70 Pro, however, cons highlight the slow autofocus and narrow depth-of-field in photo mode, focus instabilities in video, and variation in noise reduction across consecutive shots. Above it in rankings are the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro. The Vivo phone also beats Asus Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra.

Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro Specifications, Vivo X70 Pro Plus, Vivo X70 Pro Plus Plus Specifications, Vivo
