Vivo X70 Pro+ Spotted on Google Play Console Ahead of Rumoured India Launch

Vivo X70 Pro+ Indian variant is listed with the model number V2114.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 September 2021 14:30 IST
Vivo X70 Pro+ is listed on Google Play Console to pack 12GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Vivo X70 Pro+ is listed to run on Snapdragon 888+ SoC
  • Vivo X70 range is likely to be launched in India before IPL 2021
  • Vivo X70 Pro+ was introduced in the Chinese market a few days ago

Vivo X70 series was announced in China a few days ago. The range includes Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+ smartphones. The series is rumoured to launch in the Indian market sometime this month, and now the Indian variant of the Vivo X70 Pro+ has reportedly been spotted on Google Play Console. Specifications of the Vivo X70 Pro+ have leaked via the listing, which also hints at an imminent launch of the series in India.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the Indian variant of the Vivo X70 Pro+ on Google Play Console. The phone is listed with the model number Vivo V2114. The listing tips that the Vivo X70 Pro+ will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. It is said to pack 12GB of RAM and run on Android 11 operating system. The phone is listed to offer a 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution display with 440dpi.

These specifications are identical to the China variant of the Vivo X70 Pro+, except for the display resolution, which is at 1,440x3,200 pixels for the China model. It's not clear whether there will be any significant differences between the Chinese and Indian models of the Vivo X70 range. The placeholder image attached to the Google Play Console listing hints that the design is likely to be the same. The Vivo X70 Pro+ is seen to feature a hole-punch display with slightly curved edges and the selfie camera cutout placed in the top centre of the screen.

Vivo X70 Pro+, along with other models in the Vivo X70 range, is likely to launch in the Indian market ahead of the commencement of the IPL 2021 tournament on September 19. Other specifications of the Vivo X70 Pro+ China model include quad rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 55W Flash Charge and 50W Wireless Flash Charge fast charging support.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo X70 Pro Plus, Vivo X70 Pro Plus Specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
