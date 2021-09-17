Vivo X70 series' launch date in India has been set for September 30. An event microsite has been put up on Vivo's official website that revealed the India launch date of the latest flagship smartphone series from the company. Vivo X70 series was launched in China on September 9 and comprises three models — Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+. The microsite doesn't share much detail apart from mentioning that the Vivo X70 series will come with Zeiss optics, gimbal camera, and some images.

The Vivo X70 series launch has been scheduled for September 30 at 12pm IST. The microsite on Vivo's website shows a timer as well. Further, the microsite also mentions that the upcoming smartphone series will get Zeiss optics with Zeiss T coating. It will also come with an ultra-sensing gimbal camera that helps take better images at night. Lastly, there are some images of Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ along with some photographs clicked with the smartphones. The India price of the smartphones has not yet been confirmed.

Vivo X70 specifications

The newly launched Vivo X70 sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 40-megapixel primary sensor and gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It gets a 4,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support.

Vivo X70 Pro specifications

Vivo X70 Pro's specifications are similar to the vanilla Vivo X70. The differences lie in the processor, camera setup, and battery. Vivo X70 Pro gets an Exynos 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It gets a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel periscope lens. Vivo has packed a 4,500mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support.

Vivo X70 Pro+ specifications

The top-of-the-range Vivo X70 Pro+ also shares many specifications with the rest of the lineup. However, it gets a 6.78-inch ultra-HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It also gets a quad rear camera setup similar to the Vivo X70 Pro but gets a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. To back this up, Vivo has packed a 5,000mAh battery with 55W Flash charge fast charging support.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X70 phones comprise dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5.1GHz bands, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, USB Type-C, and USB OTG.

