Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X60t Pro+ has a different rear camera setup than the Vivo X60 Pro+ launched earlier.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 June 2021 10:56 IST
Vivo X60t Pro+ is priced in China starting at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,400)

Highlights
  • Vivo X60t Pro+ has a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • Vivo X60t Pro+ packs a 4,200mAh battery
  • Vivo X60t Pro+ features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Vivo X60t Pro+ has been launched in the Chinese market with almost identical specifications to the previously launched Vivo X60 Pro+. Possibly the only difference between the two phones is the rear camera setup. The new phone has a 12-megapixel portrait lens on the back, while Vivo X60 Pro+ offers a 32-megapixel sensor. Apart from this, all the specifications are more or less the same. Vivo X60t Pro+ packs a 4,200mAh battery and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Vivo X60t Pro+ price, availability

The new Vivo X60t Pro+ price starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,400) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,900) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option. It comes in Classic Orange and Dark Blue colour options. Vivo X60t Pro+ is already on sale via the company website.

Vivo X60t Pro+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X60t Pro+ runs on Origin OS 1.0, based on Android 11. It features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, Vivo X60t Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Vivo X60t Pro+ packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel GN1 Sensor with an f/1.57 lens, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor with Gimbal stabilisation and an f/2.2 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.98 lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/3.4 lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.45 lens.

The company has fitted a 4,200mAh battery on Vivo X60t Pro+ with support for 55W FlashCharge fast charging. It claims to last for up to 12.7 hours of 4G talk time and up to 276 hours of 4G standby time. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include colour temperature sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a laser-focussing sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner on Vivo X60t Pro+. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 158.59x73.35x9.10mm and weighs 190.6 grams.

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
