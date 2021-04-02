Vivo X60t has launched in China joining the by now crowded X60 series from the company. The series, which debuted globally last month, includes the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+ phones and now the Vivo X60t has been added to the mix. The phone is a slightly tweaked model of the Vivo X60 and it comes with a different processor. The Vivo X60t is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, whereas the Vivo X60 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Vivo X60t price, sale

The new Vivo X60t is priced in China at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black colour options. It is up for grabs in offline stores in Chinese market.

Vivo X60t specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo X60t runs on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11 software. The phone has a dual-SIM (Nano) slot and features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Vivo X60t has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide angle sensor with up to 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and a 13-megapixel tertiary portrait sensor with f/2.46 aperture and 50mm focal length. For selfies and video chats, the Vivo X60t comes with a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

There is a 4,300mAh battery onboard the Vivo X60t with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB OTG, and more. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.