Vivo X60s Spotted Online With 33W Fast Charging, Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM: Report

Vivo X60s was first mentioned in a Bluetooth SIG website back in June and at the time, the listing showed the moniker which it doesn’t anymore.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 July 2020 18:38 IST
Vivo X60s Spotted Online With 33W Fast Charging, Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu

Vivo X60s is said to have Bluetooth 5.1 support

Highlights
  • Vivo X60s reportedly spotted on Geekbench
  • It may be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC
  • Vivo X60s may come with 8GB RAM and Android 10

Vivo X60s has been reportedly spotted online on a certification website, as well as on a benchmarking website. Both the websites carry the same model number - V2006/ vivo 2006 – which is said to be the Vivo X60s. Back in June, a Bluetooth SIG listing of the phone linked this model number to the X60s moniker. The phone is expected to be part of the upcoming Vivo X60 series that will be the follow up to the recently released Vivo X50 series.

Vivo X60s specifications (rumoured)

As per a report by Dealntech, the Vivo X60s has been spotted on Danish UL (Demko) certification website with model number V2006. It shows that the phone supports 33W fast charging (11V/ 3A). Besides this, the website does not reveal any more information.

The model number vivo 2006 was also spotted in a Geekbench listing which shows the presence of Android 10, 8GB of RAM, and an octa-core Qualcomm processor. The single-core score is 637 while the multi-core score is 1985. While the processor has not been named in the listing, it is expected to be the Snapdragon 765G. The listing is from July 27 and does not show any more details of the alleged Vivo X60s.

Both the Danish UL (Demko) listing and Geekbench listing were first spotted by Dealntech, and the latter was independently verified by Gadgets 360. We could not, however, verify the Danish UL (Demko) listing.

Back in June, an alleged Bluetooth SIG listing that was first spotted by Twitter tipster Sudhanshu was the first mention of a Vivo X60s. The listing showed the presence of Bluetooth v5.1 and no other key specifications. Interestingly, the same listing does not show the Vivo X60s name anymore and just shows “vivo Mobile Phone”.

To sum up, the Vivo X60s is expected to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC, have 8GB of RAM, Bluetooth v5.1, support 33W fast charging, and run on Android 10.

It should be noted that Vivo has not shared any information on the existence of the Vivo X60s as of yet. The company launched the Vivo X50 series in India earlier this month which brought the Vivo X50 and the Vivo X50 Pro.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X60s, Vivo X60s specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
