Vivo X60 With Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Vivo X60 is claimed to be the world’s first smartphone to come equipped with the Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 December 2020 12:16 IST
Vivo X60 With Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Digital Chat Station

Vivo X60 5G series will be launched on December 29

Highlights
  • Vivo X60 may come with equipped with 12GB of RAM
  • The company may launch Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro
  • Vivo X60 expected to run on Android 11

Vivo X60 smartphone with the Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench platform. It archives scores that are pretty close to the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship SoC. Vivo had already teased that the phone will have the Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC, and now in a post on Weibo, it claimed that the Vivo X60 will be the first phone to come with Samsung's flagship SoC. The Vivo X60 5G series, that is likely to comprise Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro handsets, will be launched on December 29.

As per the Geekbench listing of the phone with model number V2047A, that is believed to be Vivo X60, is seen scoring 888 points on the single-core test and 3,244 points in the multi-core test. The listing also reveals that the Vivo X60 is equipped with 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 11. Interestingly, these scores by the Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC are close to the numbers acquired by the Vivo phone powered by recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

vivo x60 exynos 1080 Vivo Wiebo post

The Vivo X60 5G series will run OriginOS out-of-the-box
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Vivo officially announced that the Vivo X60 5G series will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC via a post on Weibo. The company had previously teased the Samsung flagship SoC in a poster on the Chinese social media platform.

Vivo X60 5G series will be launched on December 29, and it will have the world's first smartphone with Samsung's octa-core Exynos 1080 SoC. The 5nm EUV process-based chip comes with 5G and up to 200-megapixel camera sensor support. The mobile processor has a 4+3+1 core configuration and also has support for high refresh rate displays. The Vivo X60 5G series will run OriginOS out-of-the-box, that is Vivo's new skin on top of Android OS.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Exynos 1080
Google Will Let You Search in More Indian Languages, Google Maps Gets Native Language Support in India

Advertisement

