Vivo X60 Pro has allegedly been spotted on TENAA, and the listing shows the dimensions as well as the weight of the smartphone. Apart from that, screenshots of the listing shared by a tipster on Weibo also show the phone's specifications, such as RAM and storage capacity, that have already been reported in previous reports. Furthermore, the alleged smartphones in the Vivo X60 series are also claimed to feature UFS 3.1 storage. The same Vivo model was reportedly spotted on Geekbench earlier, and Vivo has already confirmed that the phones in the Vivo X60 series will have the Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC.

A smartphone with model number V2047A, believed to be of Vivo X60 Pro, has been spotted on TENAA, and screengrabs of its alleged specifications have been shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. As per the listing, the purported Vivo X60 Pro is a 5G smartphone, measures 158.57x73.24x7.59mm and weighs 178 grams. It is expected to sport a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 1,080x2,376 pixels resolution. The images of the phone show that it has a hole-punch display with the cutout placed in the top-centre of the screen. As mentioned, the phone with model number V2047A has already been spotted on Geekbench. The Vivo phone may come with a 4,130mAh battery.

The TENAA listing also shows that the purported Vivo X60 Pro will come with 8GB and 12GB RAM options, coupled with 128GB and 256GB storage. However, a previous report, citing a Vivo store listing, claimed that Vivo X60 Pro will come with a curved display with slim bezels on the top and bottom. The Pro variant will be offered in a single configuration, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Additionally, it showed a quad rear camera setup, that can also be seen on photos on TENAA.

Furthermore, the alleged TENAA listing of Vivo X60 Pro also shows that the phone comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, two 13-megapixel sensors, and an 8-megapixel camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone may come with a 32-megapixel snapper at the front.

The Vivo X60 series will be powered by the octa-core Exynos 1080 SoC by Samsung, and it will be launched on December 29, the company has already confirmed. In a separate post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station also claims that the phone will come with UFS 3.1 storage.

