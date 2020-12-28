Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X60 Pro Alleged TENAA Listing Tips AMOLED Display, Up to 12GB RAM, More; in Line With Previous Leaks

Vivo X60 Pro Alleged TENAA Listing Tips AMOLED Display, Up to 12GB RAM, More; in Line With Previous Leaks

Vivo X60 Pro is tipped to come with UFS 3.1 storage.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 December 2020 13:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo X60 Pro Alleged TENAA Listing Tips AMOLED Display, Up to 12GB RAM, More; in Line With Previous Leaks

Photo Credit: TENAA

The Vivo X60 series will be powered by the octa-core Exynos 1080 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo X60 Pro may have a quad rear camera setup
  • The phone allegedly weighs 178 grams
  • Vivo X60 Pro may have a single 12GB + 256GB storage variant

Vivo X60 Pro has allegedly been spotted on TENAA, and the listing shows the dimensions as well as the weight of the smartphone. Apart from that, screenshots of the listing shared by a tipster on Weibo also show the phone's specifications, such as RAM and storage capacity, that have already been reported in previous reports. Furthermore, the alleged smartphones in the Vivo X60 series are also claimed to feature UFS 3.1 storage. The same Vivo model was reportedly spotted on Geekbench earlier, and Vivo has already confirmed that the phones in the Vivo X60 series will have the Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC.

A smartphone with model number V2047A, believed to be of Vivo X60 Pro, has been spotted on TENAA, and screengrabs of its alleged specifications have been shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. As per the listing, the purported Vivo X60 Pro is a 5G smartphone, measures 158.57x73.24x7.59mm and weighs 178 grams. It is expected to sport a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 1,080x2,376 pixels resolution. The images of the phone show that it has a hole-punch display with the cutout placed in the top-centre of the screen. As mentioned, the phone with model number V2047A has already been spotted on Geekbench. The Vivo phone may come with a 4,130mAh battery.

The TENAA listing also shows that the purported Vivo X60 Pro will come with 8GB and 12GB RAM options, coupled with 128GB and 256GB storage. However, a previous report, citing a Vivo store listing, claimed that Vivo X60 Pro will come with a curved display with slim bezels on the top and bottom. The Pro variant will be offered in a single configuration, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Additionally, it showed a quad rear camera setup, that can also be seen on photos on TENAA.

Furthermore, the alleged TENAA listing of Vivo X60 Pro also shows that the phone comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, two 13-megapixel sensors, and an 8-megapixel camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone may come with a 32-megapixel snapper at the front.

The Vivo X60 series will be powered by the octa-core Exynos 1080 SoC by Samsung, and it will be launched on December 29, the company has already confirmed. In a separate post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station also claims that the phone will come with UFS 3.1 storage.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Camera 8.1 Update Disables Astrophotography for Ultrawide Lens on Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G: Report
Realme Q2 Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, May Launch Soon in India: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Vivo X60 Pro Alleged TENAA Listing Tips AMOLED Display, Up to 12GB RAM, More; in Line With Previous Leaks
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Watch S First Sale Today, Realme Watch S Pro Goes on Sale Tomorrow
  2. Steam’s Best Games of 2020 List Includes Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077
  3. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission’s Initial Data Released: ISRO
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ Specifications Surface in New Leak
  5. FASTag Daily Toll Collection Crosses Rs. 80 Crores
  6. FASTag Mandatory From January 1, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Says
  7. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Is Up for Pre-Orders Priced at Rs. 6,999
  8. Realme Q2 Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, May Launch Soon in India
  9. Are WhatsApp and Jio Cooling Off on Payments Partnership?
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Q2 Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, May Launch Soon in India: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo X60 Pro Alleged TENAA Listing Tips AMOLED Display, Up to 12GB RAM, More; in Line With Previous Leaks
  3. Google Camera 8.1 Update Disables Astrophotography for Ultrawide Lens on Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G: Report
  4. Realme Watch S First Sale Today, Realme Watch S Pro Goes on Sale Tomorrow: Price in India, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ Specifications Surface in Detail, Camera Samples Leaked
  6. Steam’s Best Games of 2020 List Includes Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077, Dota 2, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  7. Bitcoin May Face Regulatory Scrutiny After Record-Breaking Rally, Experts Say
  8. Facebook Shutting Irish Units at Centre of Tax Dispute: Report
  9. Wonder Woman 3 in the Works With Gal Gadot, Director Patty Jenkins
  10. Alibaba’s Ant Group Ordered by Chinese Regulators to Comply With Anti-Monopoly Scruitny
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com