Vivo X60 Series Design, Colour Options, Configurations Revealed via Official Store Listing Ahead of Launch

Vivo X60 will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations while Vivo X60 Pro will be offered in a single storage variant.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 December 2020 18:47 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo shop

Vivo X60 will have a flat display while Vivo X60 pro will have a curved display

Highlights
  • Vivo X60 series listed on official China online store
  • Vivo X60 series will be powered by Exynos 1080 SoC
  • Vivo X60 series will be launched on December 29

Vivo X60 series, comprising Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro, details have been revealed by the company through its online store. It shows both the smartphones in all their colour variants and configurations. Vivo X60 will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations while the Pro variant will come in a single storage model. The pricing or specifications have not yet been revealed, but it does state that the phones will be powered by a 5nm flagship chip, that was earlier confirmed by the company to be the Exynos 1080 SoC. Additionally, Vivo has also shared that its new OriginOS will debut with the Vivo X60 series.

Vivo X60 series will include a Pro and a non-Pro variant. The vanilla Vivo X60 comes with a flat display with a centrally located hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It has a bezel-less display and the chin is relatively slim as well. The volume and power buttons are located on the right side. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with Zeiss optical lens. It will be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage configurations with three colour options – grey, shimmer (translated), and a blueish-pink gradient.

Vivo X60 Pro, as per the Vivo store listing, will come with a curved display with slim bezels on the top and bottom. The Pro variant will be offered in two colour options – grey and blueish-pink gradient. It will come in a single configuration with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A quad rear camera setup can be seen on Vivo X60 Pro.

Further, Vivo shared on Weibo that the Vivo X60 series will come with the new OriginOS that was unveiled earlier in November.

Earlier this week, Vivo confirmed that the Vivo X60 series will come with the Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC, based on the 5nm architecture. The smartphones will be unveiled on December 29 and will feature an ultra-stable micro-head camera sensor. Another recent leak suggested that the Vivo X60 could be the world's thinnest 5G smartphone.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Series
