  Vivo X60 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Includes Snapdragon 888 SoC and 55W Fast Charging

Vivo X60 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Includes Snapdragon 888 SoC and 55W Fast Charging

Vivo X60 Pro+ will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, as per the tipster.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 5 January 2021 18:02 IST


Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro were launched in China on December 30

Highlights
  • Vivo X60 Pro+ will reportedly support 55W charging
  • Vivo X60 Pro+ is likely to have a quad rear camera setup
  • The smartphone is scheduled to launch this month

Vivo X60 Pro+, the anticipated most premium smartphone in the company's recently launched X60 series, has been tipped to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in a new leak. The tipster has also shared the phone's 3C network certification listing, which suggests that the phone will come with 5G support as well as 55W Super Flash fast charging. Vivo X60 Pro+ was teased by the company at the launch of the Vivo X60 series last week.

A known tipster, who goes by the name of Digital Chat Station, shared the details of the upcoming Vivo X60 Pro+ on Weibo. While the Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro were launched in China on December 30, Vivo X60 Pro+ was teased as the series' new premium phone set to debut in January.

The leak claims that the Vivo X60 Pro+ will have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. This will make Vivo X60 Pro+ the first phone from the company to pack the new processor. Unlike the Vivo X60 Pro+, the recently launched Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro are powered by the Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset.

As per the tipster, the Vivo X60 Pro+ is expected to have a quad rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, apart from a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also expected to have a single punch-hole cut out in the display for the front camera.

Vivo X60 Pro+ has also been tipped to have a Zeiss certified optical lens. According to the tipster, the smartphone is coated with Zeiss's T coating. As per a report by My Fix Guide, the new Vivo phone could launch on January 20.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X60 Pro, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, Vivo
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops List of Richest Charitable Gifts in 2020 With $10-Billion Climate Change Donation

