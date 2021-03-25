Technology News
loading
Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with a quad rear camera setup while Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 have triple rear cameras.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 March 2021 13:06 IST
Vivo X60 Pro has inbuilt Gimbal stabilisation

Highlights
  • Vivo X60 series runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box
  • Vivo X60 Pro has 33W FlashCharge support
  • Vivo X60 Pro+ supports 55W FlashCharge fast charging

Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 have been launched in India as the latest flagship series by the company. Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro were originally launched in China in December last year and Vivo X60 Pro+ debuted later in January this year. Vivo has launched all three phones at once in India and they come with impressive specifications triple and quad rear camera setups, fast charging support, and high refresh rate displays. Vivo X60 is offered in multiple storage configurations while there is a singular variant for the Pro+ and Pro models.

Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 price in India

Vivo X60 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 69,990 for the sole 12GB + 256GB storage model that is offered in Emperor Blue vegan leather finish. Vivo X60 Pro also comes in a single 12GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 49,990. It is offered in Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue colour options. The vanilla Vivo X60 comes in 8GB + 128GB storage configuration that costs Rs. 37,990 and a 12GB + 256GB storage model that costs Rs. 41,990. It is offered in the same two colours as Vivo X60 Pro.

Vivo X60 series pre-booking starts today, March 25, and will be available for purchase in India from April 2. There are some pre-booking offers as well, such as 10 percent cashback with HDFC Bank Debit, Credit, and EMI transactions, V-Shield complete mobile damage protection, and Vivo Upgrade programme.

Vivo X60 Pro+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X60 Pro+ runs Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11. It features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has 398 ppi pixel density, 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Schott Xensation Up screen protection. Under the hood, Vivo X60 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that is not expandable.

Vivo X60 Pro+ packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel GN1 Sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.57 lens, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 598 sensor with Gimbal stabilisation and an f/2.2 lens, a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.08 lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/3.4 lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.45 lens.

Connectivity options on the Pro+ variant include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, colour temperature sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a laser focussing sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Vivo X60 Pro+. The company has fitted a 4,200mAh battery in this phone with support for 55W FlashCharge fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 158.59x73.35x9.10mm and weighs 191 grams.

Vivo X60 Pro specifications

Vivo X60 Pro also runs Funtouch OS 11.1 that is based on Android 11. It packs the same display as the Pro+ variant and is protected by Schott Xensation Up at the front and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the back. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 non-expandable storage.

For photos and videos, Vivo X60 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 598 sensor with Gimbal stabilisation and an f/1.48 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and another 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.46 lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

Vivo X60 Pro has a 120Hz refresh rate display

Connectivity options and sensors are pretty much the same as Vivo X60 Pro+ with a couple of differences. There is no NFC on Vivo X60 Pro and it comes with Bluetooth 5.1 instead of Bluetooth 5.2. The phone packs the same-sized battery as well but with support for slower 33W FlashCharge fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Midnight Black variant of Vivo X60 Pro measures 158.58x73.24x7.59mm and weighs 177grams while the Shimmer Blue variant measures 158.58x73.24x7.69mm and weighs 179 grams.

Vivo X60 specifications

Vivo X60 has mostly the same specifications as Vivo X60 Pro with some minor differences. The vanilla Vivo X60 packs the same display as the other two variants and same protection as Vivo X60 Pro. It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 non-expandable storage.

For photos and videos, Vivo X60 has mostly the same triple rear camera setup with a slightly tweaked primary sensor. There is no Gimbal stabilisation here and the 48-megapixel Sony IMX 598 sensor has OIS built in with an f/1.79 lens. The two other sensors on the back as well as the selfie shooter remain the same.

Connectivity options and sensors are the same as Vivo X60 Pro as well. The phone packs the same sized battery as well and supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Midnight Black variant of Vivo X60 Pro measures 159.63x75.01x7.36mm and weighs 176 grams while the Shimmer Blue measures 159.63x75.01x7.4mm and weighs 177 grams.

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
