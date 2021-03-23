Technology News
Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ India Prices Leak; Vivo X60 Series Debuts Globally

Vivo X60 could start at Rs. 39,990, while the Vivo X60 Pro and the Vivo X60 Pro+ may debut at Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 69,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 March 2021 13:34 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo Malaysia

Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro global models share a lot of the specifications

Highlights
  • Vivo X60 series India prices have been leaked by a tipster
  • Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro global variants debuted in Malaysia
  • Both Vivo phones come with Snapdragon 870 SoC

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+ India prices have been leaked just days before the official launch of the Vivo X60 series in the country on March 25. The three phones were initially launched in China as successors to the Vivo X50 series. Vivo also hosted a launch in Malaysia on Monday where it launched the global versions of the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro. The Vivo X60 global variants have different specifications than the Chinese models.

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ price in India (expected)

Vivo X60 price in India will start at Rs. 39,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and go up to Rs. 43,990 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, according to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. The Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+ are said to be available at Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 69,990, respectively, for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Vivo hasn't revealed the official prices of the X60 series smartphones launching in India. But the company did confirm that it is hosting the launch on March 25.

Meanwhile, the global versions of the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro debuted in Malaysia on Monday. The Vivo X60 carries a price tag of MYR 2,699 (roughly Rs. 47,400), while the Vivo X60 Pro is priced at MYR 3,299 (roughly Rs. 58,000). Both phones come in a standard 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro global variants have many similarities. The phones come with Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The phones have a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the Vivo X60 Pro has curved edges, which you won't get on the Vivo X60. The Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro are also powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. This is unlike the China variants of the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro that come with Exynos 1080 SoC. Vivo offered Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 on the Vivo X60 Pro+ that has only launched in China so far.

vivo x60 image Vivo X60

Vivo X60 comes with a flat 6.5-inch display
Photo Credit: Vivo Malaysia

 

The global variants of the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro also include a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.48 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor. The camera setup is backed by Zeiss optics and works with Gimbal Stabilisation 2.0.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro come with a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

Both the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro come with 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on both the smartphones.

Vivo has provided a 4,300mAh battery on the vanilla X60, whereas the X60 Pro packs a 4,200mAh battery. Both phones come with 33W fast charging support.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo X60

Vivo X60

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60 Pro

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
