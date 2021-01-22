Vivo X60 Pro+ has been unveiled in China and is the latest flagship in the Vivo X60 series. The phone is powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and features a quad rear camera setup with a single selfie shooter placed inside a hole-punch cutout. Vivo X60 Pro+ is offered in two RAM and storage configurations, along with two colour options. The company teased Vivo X60 Pro+ back in December last year at the launch of the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro smartphones.

Vivo X60 Pro+ price

Vivo X60 Pro+ is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 56,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. This model is available in a single Dark Blue colour option. The 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 5,998 (roughly Rs. 67,800) and is available in Classic Orange and Dark Blue colours. Vivo X60 Pro+ is up for pre-booking on the Vivo China store, as well as other online retailers such as JD, Suning, and Tmall.

As of now, Vivo has not shared any information on the international availability for Vivo X60 Pro+.

Vivo X60 Pro+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X60 Pro+ runs OriginOS 1.0, based on Android 11. It features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It supports HDR10 and HDR10+ and boasts of 103 percent coverage of the NTSC colour space. Under the hood, Vivo X60 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Vivo X60 Pro+ packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.57 lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a f/2.2 lens that doubles as a macro shooter, a 32-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.08 aperture, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with an f/3.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens that is housed in a central hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on Vivo X60 Pro+ include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Vivo has packed a 4,200mAh battery in the phone that supports 55W fast charging. Vivo X60 Pro+ measures 158.59x73.35x9.10mm and weighs 190.6 grams.

