Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X60 Pro+ With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 55W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X60 Pro+ With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 55W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X60 Pro+ has a 6.56-inch display that supports 120Hz refresh rate and 398ppi pixel density.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 January 2021 11:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo X60 Pro+ With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 55W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X60 Pro+ has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo X60 Pro+ is backed by a 4,200mAh battery
  • The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM
  • Vivo X60 Pro+ supports Bluetooth 5.2

Vivo X60 Pro+ has been unveiled in China and is the latest flagship in the Vivo X60 series. The phone is powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and features a quad rear camera setup with a single selfie shooter placed inside a hole-punch cutout. Vivo X60 Pro+ is offered in two RAM and storage configurations, along with two colour options. The company teased Vivo X60 Pro+ back in December last year at the launch of the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro smartphones.

Vivo X60 Pro+ price

Vivo X60 Pro+ is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 56,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. This model is available in a single Dark Blue colour option. The 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 5,998 (roughly Rs. 67,800) and is available in Classic Orange and Dark Blue colours. Vivo X60 Pro+ is up for pre-booking on the Vivo China store, as well as other online retailers such as JD, Suning, and Tmall.

As of now, Vivo has not shared any information on the international availability for Vivo X60 Pro+.

Vivo X60 Pro+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X60 Pro+ runs OriginOS 1.0, based on Android 11. It features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It supports HDR10 and HDR10+ and boasts of 103 percent coverage of the NTSC colour space. Under the hood, Vivo X60 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Vivo X60 Pro+ packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.57 lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a f/2.2 lens that doubles as a macro shooter, a 32-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.08 aperture, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with an f/3.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens that is housed in a central hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on Vivo X60 Pro+ include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Vivo has packed a 4,200mAh battery in the phone that supports 55W fast charging. Vivo X60 Pro+ measures 158.59x73.35x9.10mm and weighs 190.6 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo X60 Pro+

Display 6.56-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X60 Pro Plus, Vivo X60 Pro Plus Price, Vivo X60 Pro Plus Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Game of Thrones ‘Dunk & Egg’ Prequel in Development at HBO: Report

Related Stories

Vivo X60 Pro+ With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 55W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get First OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  2. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  3. Asus ROG Moba 5 Series Gaming Laptops With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU Launched
  4. JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  5. Vivo Y31 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  6. Mi Watch Lite India Launch May Be Soon After Alleged BIS Certification
  7. Poco C3 Crosses 1-Million Sales in India, Gets a Limited-Period Discount
  8. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 12.4-Inch Touchscreen Launched in India
  9. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk to Offer $100-Million Prize for 'Best' Carbon Capture Technology
  2. Samsung Rolls Back Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update for Galaxy S10 Series, Could Be Due to Bugs: Report
  3. Vivo X60 Pro+ With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 55W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Game of Thrones ‘Dunk & Egg’ Prequel in Development at HBO: Report
  5. Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Lohas Edition With Kirin 820E SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Intel Floats Possibility of Licensing Chipmaking Deals but Would TSMC and Samsung Be Interested?
  7. Facebook Hands Decision on Former US President Donald Trump Ban to Its Oversight Board
  8. Bitcoin Extends Slide, Heads for Worst Week Since March 2020
  9. Alphabet Shutting Down Loon, Its Balloon-Based Internet Alternative to Cell Towers
  10. Google Says It Will Shut Search Engine in Australia if Forced to Pay for News
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com