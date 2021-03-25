Vivo X60 series India launch is set for today (March 25). The series is expected to have the regular Vivo X60 in addition to Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+. The company originally launched Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro in China in late December. However, the company brought the global versions of both Vivo X60-series models with distinct specifications just earlier this week. Read on to know about the Vivo X60 series launch livestream details, expected price, and specifications.

Vivo X60 series India launch livestream details, timing

Vivo X60 series launch in India will take place through a livestream that will begin at 12pm (noon) today. The livestream will be available through the Vivo India Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube accounts. You can also watch the launch below:

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ price in India (expected)

Although Vivo hasn't yet provided any details about the pricing of the Vivo X60 series in India, a recent report suggested the prices that may get an official confirmation at today's launch. According to the report, Vivo X60 could be available with a price tag of Rs. 39,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 43,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+, on the other hand, are expected to be available at Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 69,990, respectively, for the single 12GB + 256GB storage configuration.

Amazon and Flipkart both recently teased the online availability of the Vivo X60 series in the country.

The global versions of Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro debuted in Malaysia earlier this week at MYR 2,699 (roughly Rs. 47,400) and MYR 3,299 (roughly Rs. 58,000), respectively. Both models have 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Vivo X60 Pro+ was also launched in China in January at a starting price of CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 55,600) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option.

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro specifications

Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. The phones also come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo X60 Pro also offers curved edges to give a premium look and feel.

Under the hood, Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro both come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro both come with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.48 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phones have a 32-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

Vivo has provided a list of connectivity options on both X60-series phones. These options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phones also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X60 packs a 4,300mAh battery, while Vivo X60 Pro has a 4,200mAh battery. Both come along with 33W fast charging support.

Vivo X60 Pro+ specifications

Unlike Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with OriginOS 1.0, based on Android 11. The phone also features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Vivo X60 Pro+ has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.57 lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 32-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope shooter. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The top-of-the-line Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging.

