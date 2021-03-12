Vivo X60 series launch in India has been confirmed for March 25. Three phones in the series have launched in China already and they are now going to enter the Indian market. The three models that have launched in the series include – Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60. The company may launch all the three phones in the Indian market or just launch a few in the range initially. Vivo hasn't been too chatty about the phones, but has confirmed the launch date.

Vivo X60 series India launch date, expected price

The company has sent out official emails to the media confirming the India launch date of the Vivo X60 series as March 25. Teaser pages have also gone live on Flipkart app and Amazon confirming availability on both the online sites.

Vivo X60 series launch teased on Flipkart

The Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro were launched in China in December last year, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro+ were launched in the home market in January. If all three phones are coming to India, they are likely to be priced in the same range, barring a few differences in taxes.

In China, the Vivo X60 Pro+ is priced starting at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 56,500), the Vivo X60 Pro is priced at CNY 4,498 (roughly Rs. 50,600), whereas the Vivo X60 price has been set starting at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 39,300).

Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 specifications

All the three phones run on Android 11 and feature a 6.56-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch cut out in the top centre. The Vivo X60 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 are o powered by Exynos 1080 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM as standard. Both the phones come with up to 256GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Vivo X60 Pro+ packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.57 lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a f/2.2 lens that doubles as a macro shooter, a 32-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.08 aperture, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with an f/3.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens that is housed in a central hole-punch cutout.

In terms of optics, there is also quad rear camera setup on the X60 Pro. The camera setup, however, features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.48 lens and OIS support, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 13-megapixel portrait shooter, and an 8-megapixel periscope shooter with an f/3.4 aperture. The periscope shooter particularly enables 5x optical zoom and 60x super zoom. The camera setup is also equipped with a laser autofocus sensor. For capturing selfies, Vivo X60 Pro houses a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

Vivo X60 phone flaunts a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with four-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel portrait shooter. For selfies and video chats, Vivo X60 offers a 32-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

You'll get a 4,200mAh battery on Vivo X60 Pro that also supports 33W fast charging. The Vivo X60 Pro+ bumps up fast charging support to 55W. Vivo has provided a 4,300mAh battery on Vivo X60, with 33W fast charging. All the three handsets have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

