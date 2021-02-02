Vivo X60 series of smartphones – Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+ – will be launched in India in March-end or early April, as per a report. It is also being speculated that the Chinese company is likely to launch the top-end variant, Vivo X60 Pro+. While Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro were launched in China in December, Vivo X60 Pro+ debuted on the company's home turf last month. The details about the India launch is yet to be confirmed by Vivo.

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles reported that Vivo will launch Vivo X60 Pro+ in India in March-end or beginning of April. The report, however, claims that it is uncertain whether Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 will both accompany Vivo X60 Pro+ or just one of them will make its way to India. As mentioned, the series has already been launched in China. The vanilla Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro debuted in December, and the top-end Vivo X60 Pro+ was unveiled last month.

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ price

In China, Vivo X60 Pro+ starts at a price of CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 56,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. Vivo X60 Pro comes in a single 12GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at CNY 4,498 (roughly Rs. 50,600). Vivo X60 price has been set at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 39,300) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. While there is no information on the models' prices in India, the phones may be priced similar to the Chinese variants in the country.

Vivo X60 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X60 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. It features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and HDR10+ standards support. Under the hood, Vivo X60 comes with the octa-core Exynos 1080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Vivo X60 features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait shooter. For selfies and video chats, Vivo X60 offers a 32-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.45 lens. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Vivo X60 Pro specifications

Just like Vivo X60, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X60 Pro also runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 and comes with a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display. The phone is also powered by the Exynos 1080 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM. The phone has a 4,200mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

In terms of optics, Vivo X60 Pro features a quad rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 13-megapixel portrait shooter, and an 8-megapixel periscope shooter that enables 5x optical zoom and 60x super zoom. For selfies, Vivo X60 Pro houses a 32-megapixel camera at the front.

Vivo X60 Pro+ specifications

The top-end dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X60 Pro+ runs OriginOS 1.0, based on Android 11. It features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Vivo X60 Pro+ packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 32-megapixel portrait shooter, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Vivo has packed a 4,200mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging.

