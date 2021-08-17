Technology News
  • Vivo X60 Gets Up to Rs. 3,000 Price Cut, Now on Sale for Rs. 34,990; Additional Rs. 5,000 Cashback Announced

Vivo X60 Gets Up to Rs. 3,000 Price Cut, Now on Sale for Rs. 34,990; Additional Rs. 5,000 Cashback Announced

Vivo X60 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 August 2021 13:33 IST
Vivo X60 Gets Up to Rs. 3,000 Price Cut, Now on Sale for Rs. 34,990; Additional Rs. 5,000 Cashback Announced

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X60 is offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo X60 price in India now starts at Rs. 34,990
  • The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging
  • Vivo X60 Pro and Pro+ models did not get a price cut

Vivo X60 has got a price cut in India and the phone is now available at up to Rs. 3,000 less. The Vivo X60 series — comprising the vanilla Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+ — was launched in India in March following their Chinese release in December 2020. The high-end Vivo X60 Pro+, however, came a bit later in January this year. Only the vanilla Vivo X60 has got a price cut and the other two variants still retain their launch price.

Vivo X60 price cut in India

Vivo X60 is now priced at Rs. 34,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant that was originally priced at Rs. 37,990 (price cut of Rs. 3,000). The 12GB + 256GB model is now priced at Rs. 39,990 instead of Rs. 41,990 (price cut of Rs. 2,000). Additionally, Vivo has also announced additional cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 along with the reduced price that is applicable on Vivo India online store, major e-commerce websites, and across all offline retail partners starting today, August 17.

Vivo X60 Pro still costs Rs. 49,990 for the sole 12GB + 256GB storage model while Vivo X60 Pro+ stays at Rs. 69,990 for the same storage configuration.

Vivo X60 specifications

Vivo X60 features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 non-expandable storage.

For photos and videos, Vivo X60 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 598 sensor with an f/1.79 lens and inbuilt optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.46 lens. At the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.45 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, colour temperature sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and laser-focussing sensor. Vivo X60 is backed by a 4,200mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 159.63x75.01x7.36mm and weighs 176 grams.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
