Technology News
loading

Vivo X60 Live Images Leak, Could Be World’s Thinnest 5G Phone

Vivo X60 is said to have 7.3mm of thickness.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 December 2020 11:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo X60 Live Images Leak, Could Be World’s Thinnest 5G Phone

Photo Credit: CNMO/ Weibo

Vivo X60 appears on the Web in three distinct colours

Highlights
  • Vivo X60 seems to have a slight camera bump at the back
  • The Vivo phone will debut with Exynos 1080 SoC
  • Vivo X60 is said to be thinner than iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

Vivo X60 alleged live images have leaked just a couple of weeks ahead of its launch on December 29. The images give us a fair idea of how the phone could look and suggest some of its possible specifications. The Vivo X60 is also tipped to launch as the world's thinnest 5G smartphone — thinner than the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini that come with a thickness of 7.4mm. Vivo has already confirmed that the X60 series will come with Exynos 1080 SoC and include Zeiss optics.

As reported by CNMO, a tipster has posted shots purportedly showing the Vivo X60 live in three distinct colour options. The smartphone appears to retain the gradient finish that was featured on the Vivo X50 series last year. Zeiss branding is also visible at the back of the leaked smartphone — just above the camera setup.

The Vivo X60 will come with triple rear cameras, while the Vivo X60 Pro will feature quad rear cameras, as suggested by the recent teasers posted on Weibo. The live images surfaced online also suggest three cameras at the back of the Vivo X60, along with a slight bump. Further, the phone seems to have a USB Type-C port, a loudspeaker grille, SIM card slot, and a primary microphone at the bottom.

At the top, the Vivo X60 appears to have a secondary microphone and a tagline that says, “Professional Photography”.

vivo x60 image top view leak cnmo weibo 1 Vivo X60

Vivo X60 appears to have a secondary microphone at the top
Photo Credit: CNMO/ Weibo

 

In addition to the live images, a tipster on Weibo has claimed that the Vivo X60 would be the thinnest 5G phone in the market, with a 7.3mm thickness. This is less than the 7.4mm thickness of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini.

The Vivo X60 series is coming to China later this month with Exynos 1080 SoC. It will come as a successor to the Vivo X50 phones that debuted in June. The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are both likely to run on the company's OriginOS out-of-the-box. A recent leak also suggested a hole-punch design on both Vivo phones, with the X60 carrying a flat display and the X60 Pro featuring a curved design.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo, Vivo X60 launch
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag Features, Expected Price Emerge Online; Will Be Offered in Two Colour Options

Related Stories

Vivo X60 Live Images Leak, Could Be World’s Thinnest 5G Phone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
  3. Google Says 3 Days a Week in Office, Rest Can Be WFH: Report
  4. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  5. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  6. Vivo X60 May Launch This Year as the World’s Thinnest 5G Phone
  7. Nokia C1 Plus With 5.45-Inch Display, Android 10 (Go Edition) Launched
  8. Hisense Tornado 4K TV Series With Six 102W JBL Speakers Announced in India
  9. iQoo U3 With 5G Support, Massive 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Oppo A15s Poster Leak Tips Key Specifications and Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series to Get Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera Upgrade, Allow Google Discover Feed: Report
  2. Facebook Fuel for India Kicks Off, Aims to Highlight Key Use Cases in the Country
  3. Chris Pine in Talks to Star in Dungeons & Dragons Movie: Reports
  4. Amazon Alexa Now Supports Live Translation for Six Languages, Including Hindi, on Echo Devices
  5. iPhone 13 Pro Models Rumoured to Have ProMotion, Always-On Displays: Report
  6. Vivo X60 Live Images Leak, Could Be World’s Thinnest 5G Phone
  7. Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag Features, Expected Price Emerge Online; Will Be Offered in Two Colour Options
  8. Snapchat Rolling Out Bitmoji Paint Online Multiplayer Painting Game
  9. Facebook, Twitter, TikTok to Face British Fines Upon Failing to Remove Harmful Content
  10. Facebook, Google, More Tech Giants Said to Face Huge Fines or Get Banned for Breaches Due to Draft EU Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com