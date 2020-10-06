Technology News
loading

Vivo X60 Launch Tipped to Be Imminent as Promotional Material Spotted in Retail Stores

Vivo X60 is speculated to debut either in November or December.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 October 2020 14:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo X60 Launch Tipped to Be Imminent as Promotional Material Spotted in Retail Stores

Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo X60 promotional material has appeared at a retail store in China

Highlights
  • Vivo X60 could come alongside Vivo X60s
  • The Vivo phone is likely to debut around the Oppo Reno 5 series launch
  • Vivo X60 may retail some legacy of Vivo X50 series

Vivo X60 is expected to debut in China soon as its marketing has apparently been started at some local retail stores in the country. An image has surfaced on the Web that shows the phone's branding making an appearance at a retail store. The smartphone is likely to come as the successor to the Vivo X50 that debuted in China in June and launched in India in July — alongside the Vivo X50 Pro. The Vivo X60 is likely to accompany the Vivo X60s that surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG website earlier this year.

The image showing the Vivo X60 branding at the retail store in China has been posted by a tipster on Weibo. The phone is speculated to launch in the country either in November or December, as noted by technology blog MySmartPrice. It is also likely to arrive around the launch of the Oppo Reno 5 series that is rumoured to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G and Snapdragon 860 SoCs. The Oppo Reno 5 series was initially rumoured for May, though the new models are now likely to debut sometime later this year.

Details about the Vivo X60 are yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, the X60 series seems to retain the legacy of its predecessors that have quad rear cameras, with a superior camera performance. The Vivo X50 Pro debuted with a proprietary Gimbal Camera System that is likely to receive an upgrade in the successor.

Vivo X50 Pro Review

In late July, the Vivo X60s surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG site with 33W fast charging and Snapdragon 765G SoC. The smartphone was also spotted carrying 8GB of RAM.

Vivo has not provided any details about the X60 series so far. Gadgets 360 was also not able to independently verify the leaked details. Thus, it is safe to consider the rumours with a pinch of salt.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X60, Vivo X60s, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Nvidia Unveils Maxine AI for Better Video Calls, Ampere-Based RTX A6000 and A40 GPUs, New Supercomputer, More

Related Stories

Vivo X60 Launch Tipped to Be Imminent as Promotional Material Spotted in Retail Stores
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Exynos 990 SoC Launched in India
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  3. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  5. OnePlus to Launch New Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T Next Week
  6. OnePlus 8T Front Camera Features Hinted at in Teaser Video
  7. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Phones to Launch in India on October 15
  8. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Mi Watch Revolve First Impressions
  10. Oppo A15 to Launch Soon in India, Amazon Teaser Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 Launches Include Motorola Smart Wireless Earbuds, Nokia Smart TV
  2. Mirzapur Season 2 Trailer Sets Up a Revenge Tale in Uttar Pradesh’s Hinterland
  3. Vivo X60 Launch Tipped to Be Imminent as Promotional Material Spotted in Retail Stores
  4. Nvidia Unveils Maxine AI for Better Video Calls, Ampere-Based RTX A6000 and A40 GPUs, New Supercomputer, More
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 Sale to Kick Off October 17, Prime Members to Get Early Access
  6. Sherlock Holmes MCU-Like ‘Mystery-Verse’ in the Works: Robert Downey Jr.
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Triple Rear Cameras, Exynos 990 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs Set to Testify at October 28 US Senate Hearing
  9. Poco C3 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. TikTok, WeChat Bans Break WTO Rules: China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com