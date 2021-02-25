Vivo X60 has been reportedly spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Indonesia Telecom certification websites, which means that the phone may soon launch in India and other global markets. The handset debuted in China in December last year. An earlier report claimed that the Vivo X60 could launch alongside the Vivo X60 Pro+ and the Vivo X60 Pro in March. Vivo, however, has not announced a global launch date for the series yet. The Vivo X60 comes with triple rear cameras and a 4,300mAh battery.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo X60 has been spotted on Indonesia Telecom and BIS certification sites with the model number V2045. The publication had previously claimed in a report that Vivo will launch the X60 series of smartphones in March. Vivo, however, hasn't revealed anything on this front. The phone has already been launched in China.

Vivo X60 series specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X60 runs on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. It features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 and HDR10+ support. The Vivo X60 is powered by octa-core Exynos 1080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo X60 features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait shooter. On the front is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens for selfies and video chats. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.