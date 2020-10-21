Technology News
Vivo X51 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Gimbal Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X51 5G will go on sale in the UK starting October 29.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 21 October 2020 16:26 IST
Vivo X51 5G offers gimbal stabilisation feature on its primary camera

Highlights
  • Vivo X51 5G launched in the UK
  • It is a rebranded version of Vivo X50 Pro
  • Vivo Y70, Y20s, and Y11s also set to launch in Europe

Vivo X51 5G has been launched as the company's flagship 5G offering in the Europe. It comes with a 6.56-inch OLED screen, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel snapper. Going by the specifications, the X51 5G appears to be a rebranded version of Vivo X50 Pro that was launched in India in July. The Chinese company also forayed into the European market with three more affordable offerings – Y70, Y20s, and Y11s. Considering the specifications listed on Vivo's UK site, the Y20s appears to be a rebranded version of the Vivo Y20 launched earlier. Marking the company's first foray into the European market, the four smartphones will be launched in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the UK.

Vivo X51 5G price

According to a press release from the company, Vivo X51 5G is priced at GBP 749 (roughly Rs. 71,900) for the sole 8GB + 256GB storage model in the UK. The smartphone is offered in a single Alpha Grey colour. It will go on sale starting October 29. The phone will also be available in more European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Spain.

It may be worth noting that the pricing or availability details have not been listed on Vivo's UK site at the time of writing, and nor are details known about prices or availability in other launch markets. We've reached out to the company for more details.

Vivo X51 5G specifications, features

As listed on the UK site, Vivo X51 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (2,376x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Speaking of optics, Vivo X51 5G features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.6 aperture, a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.46 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper, and an 8-megapixel zoom sensor. The primary sensor has been augmented with a gimbal image stabilisation system that helps capture smooth, stable videos easily. For selfies and video calls, the X51 5G sports a 32-megapixel snapper placed inside the hole-punch cutout at the front.

The smartphone packs a 4,315mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 2.4G, 5G Wi-Fi MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, NFC, and USB 2.0. It also sports a fingerprint scanner as well. Vivo X51 5G measures 158.46×72.80× 8.04mm and weighs 181.5 grams.

From the camera specifications to the weight, Vivo X51 5G is completely identical to Vivo X50 Pro that went on open sale in India in July.

Vivo will also be selling the pocket friendly Vivo Y70, Vivo Y20s, and Vivo Y11s in Europe, along with earbuds and neckbands. Vivo Y20s has been listed on the company's UK site and going by the specifications, it appears to be a rebranded version of Vivo Y20 that was launched in India in August.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo X51 5G

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4315mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Vivo Y20s

Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Vivo X51 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Gimbal Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
