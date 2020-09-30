Technology News
Vivo X50e 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X50e 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 September 2020 15:46 IST
Vivo X50e 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X50e 5G features a 48-megapixel primary shooter

Highlights
  • Vivo X50e 5G sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display
  • The phone comes in an 8GB + 128GB storage configuration
  • Vivo X50e 5G features under-display fingerprint sensor

Vivo X50e 5G has been launched in Taiwan. The 5G smartphone joins the company's X50 series of phones that includes the Vivo X50 and the Vivo X50 Pro, both of which are available for purchase in India. The mid-range Vivo X50e 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. It features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter. The phone packs a 4,350mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Vivo X50e 5G price

The smartphone is listed on the company's Taiwan website in a single 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. It comes in two colour options – Night and Water Mirror. Although the listing doesn't mention a price, reports by Gizmochina and MySmartPrice claim that the phone is priced at TWD 13,990 (roughly Rs. 35,600). There is no information on whether the smartphone will make its way to India.

Vivo X50e 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X50e 5G runs on Funtouch OS 10, based on Android 10. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display (1,080x2,400 pixels) with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the new Vivo smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the Vivo X50e 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.46 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a f/2.4 macro lens. The cameras are placed inside a diamond-shaped module. For selfies and video calls, the phone sports a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone comes with several photo modes, including super moon, super night scene, portrait, HDR backlight, and macro.

The Vivo X50e 5G packs a 4,350 mAh battery with support for 33W Flash Charge fast charging. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC support. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

 

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Vivo X50e 5G, Vivo X50e 5G Price, Vivo X50e 5G Specifications, Vivo
Vivo X50e 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
