Vivo X50 vs Vivo X50 Pro vs Vivo X50 Pro+: Price, Specifications Compared

Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 765G while the Vivo X50 Pro+ features the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 June 2020 13:19 IST
Vivo X50 and X50 Pro have different configuration for the quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo X50 has a 4,200mAh battery while the Vivo X50 Pro has 4,200mAh
  • Vivo X50 Pro+ has 4,350mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging
  • Vivo X50 Pro has a camera gimbal system for smoother videos

Vivo earlier this week announced three new phones as part of the X50 series in China namely, the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and the Vivo X50 Pro+. All three phones come with quad rear camera setups, but have different configurations for the sensors. The Vivo X50 Pro+ is the flagship smartphone out of the three with the latest Snapdragon processor while the other two feature the relatively mid-tier processors from Qualcomm. The Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro will go on sale this month while the X50 Pro+ will go on sale sometime in July.

Vivo X50 vs Vivo X50 Pro vs Vivo X50 Pro+: Price

The Vivo X50 is priced at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) for the 8GB + 128GB variant while the 8GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 3,898 (roughly Rs. 41,300). It comes in Black Mirror, Shallow, and Liquid Oxygen colour options. The phone is up for pre-sales right now on the official website and the sale will start from June 6.

The Vivo X50 Pro is priced at CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and CNY 4,698 (roughly Rs. 49,800) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. It comes in two colours namely, Black Mirror and Liquid Oxygen and is up for pre-sale on the official website. It will go on sale from June 12.

Finally, the Vivo X50 Pro+ is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, CNY 5,498 (roughly Rs. 58,300) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option, and CNY 5,998 (roughly Rs. 63,300) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The phone will go on sale in July.

The company has stated that the Vivo X50 series will be coming to India but there is no timeline as of yet.

Vivo X50 vs Vivo X50 Pro vs Vivo X50 Pro+: Specifications

All three phones have dual-SIM (nano) support and run Funtouch OS 10.5 on top of Android 10. They have the same 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with 398ppi pixel density, support for HDR10+, and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro feature 90Hz displays while the X50 Pro+ features a 120Hz display. Under the hood, the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Vivo X50 Pro+ on the other hand, is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM.

The cameras on the Vivo X50 include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens, a 13-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.48 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.48 macro lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.48 lens. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.48 aperture.

Coming to the Vivo X50 Pro, the phone features a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture, a 13-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/3.4 telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 macro lens. The Vivo X50 Pro also has a gimbal camera system for stable and smooth videos. It also has the same selfie camera as the Vivo X50.

In contrast, the Vivo X50 Pro+ comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 32-megapixel portrait camera, a 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The same 32-megapixel front camera is present on the Vivo X50 Pro+ as well.

For storage, all the three phones come with up to 256GB of UFS2.1 on board storage. Connectivity options for the Vivo X50, X50 Pro, and X50 Pro+ include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The battery capacity on the Vivo X50 is 4,200mAh while the Vivo X50 Pro comes with 4,315mAh. Both support 33W fast charging. On the other hand, the Vivo X50 Pro+ comes with 4,350mAh battery capacity with support for 44W fast charging.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo X50 Pro+ vs Vivo X50 Pro vs Vivo X50 comparison
  Vivo X50 Pro+
Vivo X50 Pro+
Vivo X50 Pro
Vivo X50 Pro
Vivo X50
Vivo X50
GENERAL
BrandVivoVivoVivo
ModelX50 Pro+X50 ProX50
Release date2nd June 20202nd June 20202nd June 2020
Launched in IndiaNoNoNo
Dimensions (mm)158.46 x 72.80 x 8.04158.46 x 72.80 x 8.04159.54 x 75.39 x 7.49
Weight (g)181.50181.50173.00
Battery capacity (mAh)431543154200
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursBlack Mirror, Liquid OxygenBlack Mirror, Liquid OxygenBlack Mirror, Shallow, Liquid Oxygen
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.566.566.56
Resolution1080x2376 pixels1080x2376 pixels1080x2376 pixels
Aspect ratio19.8:919.8:919.8:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)398398398
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2.4GHz octa-core2.4GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 865Qualcomm Snapdragon 765GQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM8GB8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB128GB
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel (1/1.3-micron) + 13-megapixel (f/2.46) + 8-megapixel (f/3.4) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)48-megapixel (f/1.6) + 13-megapixel (f/2.46) + 8-megapixel (f/3.4) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)48-megapixel (f/1.6) + 13-megapixel (f/2.48) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.48)
Rear autofocusYesYes-
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.45)32-megapixel (f/2.45)32-megapixel (f/2.48)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10Android 10
SkinFunTouch OS 10.5FunTouch OS 10.5FunTouch OS 10.5
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
