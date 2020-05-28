Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro specifications and images have been leaked in an e-commerce listing ahead of the launch Both phones are all set to launch in China on June 1. Running up to the launch, several leaks and teasers have showed up online. The two phones have now been spotted on JD.com revealing design details ahead of its official. The Vivo X50 has been spotted on Geekbench as well tipping key specifications. Separately real world images of the two phones have also leaked online, alongside key specification details of the Vivo X50.

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Render Leak

Starting with the JD.com listing, the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro have been spotted on the retail site ahead of official launch. The listings are live with official renders, revealing design details of the phones. The Vivo X50 is seen sporting a hole-punch display with the cut out for the selfie camera placed on the top left corner of the screen. There are minimal bezels on all sides of the display. and it is listed to come with a in-screen fingerprint sensor onboard. At the back, the Vivo X50 comes with an AI quad camera setup with all four cameras aligned vertically – placed on the top left corner.

The Vivo X50 is listed to come in Liquid Oxygen, Black Mirror, and Shallow colour models and in two configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Vivo X50 Pro, on the other hand, is seen to come with a curved display design and the quad cameras at the back are positioned differently. There is also an additional gimbal camera at the back for steady video shooting. The Vivo X50 Pro is listed to come in Black Mirror and Liquid Oxygen colour options and is listed in two configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. JD.com does not list the technical specifications of the two phones.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked specifications of the Vivo X50 and real life images of both – the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro. These images are identical in design to those that have been listed on JD.com. The real-life images have been leaked in the Liquid Oxygen colour option.

Vivo X50 Pro real life images leaked in Liquid Oxygen

Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Specifications

Coming to the Geekbench listing, a Vivo phone with model number V2005A has been spotted, and it is largely expected to be the Vivo X50. The phone is listed to run on Android 10 and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor with base frequency clocked at 1.8GHz. The Geekbench listing suggests 8GB RAM on the Vivo X50. The single-core score of the phone is at 615 points, and the multi-core score is at 1909 points.

Lastly, the tipster Digital Chat Station reveals specifications of the Vivo X50, and it is tipped to feature a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor. The quad camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 camera, a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3L6 camera, an 8-megapixel OmniVision OV08A10 telephoto camera, and a last 8-megapixxel Hynix Hi846 ultra-wide lens. Up front, the phone is rumoured to include a 32-megapixel Samsung GD1 sensor.

The Vivo X50 may include a 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It is tipped to offer support for a 3.5mm audio jack and include an AK4377a Hi-Fi audio chip as well.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.