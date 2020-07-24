Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro phones are now on sale in India. The phones were launched in the country last week, and the sales has commenced from today. The Vivo X50 series is made available both online and offline. Vivo has partnered with Reliance Digital, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Paytm Mall, and Tata Cliq to sell the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro in India. Both the phones have a hole-punch display design and 32-megaixel selfie camera. However, the two devices have different rear cameras, battery, and even the processors are different.

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro price in India, sale, more

Starting with the price, the Vivo X50 is priced at Rs. 34,990 for the 128GB storage option and Rs. 37,990 for the 256GB storage option. The Vivo X50 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 49,990 for the single 256GB storage model. The Vivo X50 is listed in Frost Blue and Glaze Black colour options and the Vivo X50 Pro is listed in a single Alpha Grey colour option.

Both the phones are now on sale via online and offline retailers like Reliance Digital, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Paytm Mall, and Tata Cliq. Launch offers include up to Rs. 4,000 cashback on HDFC and ICICI bank cards, Rs. 2,000 off on Vivo TWS Neo earbuds, and no-cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv. Amazon and Flipkart have also listed exchange offers for further discount on the two devices.

Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro specifications

Both the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro run on Android 10 and support dual-SIM (Nano) connectivity. Vivo X50 features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ Flat Ultra O AMOLED, while the Vivo X50 Pro features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ 3D Curved Ultra O AMOLED Screen. The phones come with HDR 10+ support, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch response rate.

The Vivo X50 has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC while the Vivo X50 Pro is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. Both the phones pack 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the Vivo X50, there is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel customised Sony IMX598 primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle lens that has a 120-degree field of view (FoV), a 5-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.48 aperture and a 13-megapixel bokeh shooter with an f/2.48 aperture. It also supports 20x digital zoom.

For photos and videos, the Vivo X50 Pro also has the quad rear camera that includes a 48-megapixel customised Sony IMX598 primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens and Gimbal Camera System. You'll also get an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle shooter with a 120-degree FoV, 13-megapixel bokeh shooter with an f/2.48 lens, and an 8-megapixel telescopic shooter that enables 60x hybrid zoom.

For selfies, the Vivo X50 series includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phones also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X50 packs a 4,200mAh battery, while the Pro model packs a slightly larger 4,315mAh battery. Both the phones support 33W Flash Charge fast charging technology.

