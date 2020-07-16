Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro have been launched in India as the company's latest flagship smartphones. Both new models come with a hole-punch display and include features such as 3D Sound Tracking, Audio Zoom, and Super Night Mode 3.0. The Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro both also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the part of major distinction, the Vivo X50 Pro packs a proprietary Gimbal Camera System that helps stabilise the frame for capturing clear still images and videos. The phone also has a curved display design.

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro price in India, launch offers

The Vivo X50 price in India has been set at Rs. 34,990 for the 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 37,990. In contrast, the Vivo X50 Pro price is set at Rs. 49,990 for the lone 256GB storage variant. The Vivo X50 has Frost Blue and Glaze Black colour options, whereas the Vivo X50 Pro comes in sole, Alpha Grey colour. Moreover, both phones will be available for purchase starting July 24, whereas the pre-bookings open today via a host of offline and online retailers including Reliance Digital, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Paytm Mall, and Tata Cliq.

Launch offers on the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro include a cashback worth up to Rs. 4,000 for HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders. Furthermore, there is also an assured buyback of up to 65 percent under the Vivo Reward and Upgrade application.

In addition to the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo has launched the TWS Neo as its newest truly wireless earbuds with a price tag of Rs. 5,990.

Vivo X50 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X50 runs on Android 10 with and features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ Flat Ultra O AMOLED Screen with HDR 10+ support, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch response rate. Under the hood, the phone has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel customised Sony IMX598 primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle lens that has a 120-degree field of view (FoV), along with a 5-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.48 aperture and a 13-megapixel bokeh shooter with an f/2.48 aperture. It also supports 20x digital zoom.

For selfies, the Vivo X50 comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The phone also comes preloaded with features such as an Astro Mode, Extreme Night Vision, Super Night HDR, Pro Sports Mode, Motion AF Tracking, and an Instant Vlog.

The Vivo X50 has up to 256GB of onboard storage that doesn't support any expansion via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has also provided a 4,200mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge fast charging technology. Besides, the phone measures 159.54x75.39x7.55mm and weighs 174.5 grams.

Vivo X50 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X50 Pro runs on Android 10 and features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) 3D Curved Ultra O AMOLED Screen with HDR 10+ support, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch response rate. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For photos and videos, the Vivo X50 Pro has the quad rear camera that includes a 48-megapixel customised Sony IMX598 primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens and Gimbal Camera System. You'll also get an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle shooter with a 120-degree FoV, 13-megapixel bokeh shooter with an f/2.48 lens, and an 8-megapixel telescopic shooter that enables 60x hybrid zoom.

Vivo X50 Pro offers 60x hybrid zoom

Vivo has also provided a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front. There are also preloaded camera features including a Super Clear Night Mode, 3D Stabilisation, Extreme Night Vision, Astro Mode, Super Night HDR, Motion AF Tracking, and an Instant Vlog.

The Vivo X50 Pro comes with up to 256GB of UFS2.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

You'll get 4,315mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge. Lastly, the phone measures 158.46x72.8x8.04mm and weighs 181.5 grams.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.