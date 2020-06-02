Vivo X50 Pro+, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 phones are official after weeks of teasers, leaks, and rumours. The three new Vivo phones support 5G and come with a hole-punch display design. The phones also have multiple cameras at the back. The Vivo X50 Pro + is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, whereas the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro phones use Snapdragon 765G SoC. All Vivo X50 series phones include in-display fingerprint sensor and include up to 256GB of internal storage options.

Vivo X50 Pro+, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 price, sale date

Vivo X50 is priced at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) in China for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, and at CNY 3,898 (roughly Rs. 41,300) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The Vivo X50 will be offered in Black Mirror, Shallow, and Liquid Oxygen colour options. The phone is up for pre-sales right now on the official website, and will go on sale from June 6.

The Vivo X50 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at CNY 4,698 (roughly Rs. 49,800) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. The phone will be available in Black Mirror and Liquid Oxygen colour option. The Vivo X50 Pro is also up for pre-sales on the official website, and will go on sale from June 12.

Lastly, the Vivo X50 Pro+ is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, at CNY 5,498 (roughly Rs. 58,300) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option, and at CNY 5,998 (roughly Rs. 63,300) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option. The Vivo X50 Pro+ will go on sale sometime in July.

Vivo X50 specifications

The Vivo X50 runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and supports dual-SIM (Nano) connectivity. The phone features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with 398ppi pixel density, 92.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is offered up to 256GB.

Coming to optics, the Vivo X50 has a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel portrait camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Rear camera features include 20x digital zoom, four-axis OIS, EIS, and more. Additionally, Vivo X50 Pro has a gimbal camera system for reducing shake in handheld video footage. While shooting video, an on-screen animated ball called the Gimbal Rada shows the gimbal's movement to let users know when the frame is stable. Software tweaks like Vivo's motion-deblur algorithm, customised sensors, and continuous focus tracking help in furthering video clarity.

Up front, the Vivo X50 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.48 aperture. Front camera features include super night view, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, AR cute shot, multi-style beauty, beauty makeup, filter, portrait light effect, and more.

There is a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support inside the Vivo X50. Connectivity options include SA and NSA 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and more. The Vivo X50 also packs an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X50 Pro specifications

The Vivo X50 Pro also runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and supports dual-SIM (Nano) support. The phone features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED curved-edged display with 398ppi pixel density, 92.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10+ support. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is offered up to 256GB.

As for the cameras, the Vivo X50 Pro also has a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture, a 13-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/3.4 aperture, and an 8-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Camera features include night view, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, slow motion, short video, professional mode, time-lapse photography, super moon, AR cute shoot document correction, OIS anti-shake, EIS video anti-shake, and more.

Up front, the Vivo X50 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.45 aperture. Front camera features include night view, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, slow motion, short video, and AR cute shot.

The phone has 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support . Connectivity options on the Vivo X50 Pro include SA and NSA 5G, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and more. The Vivo X50 Pro also packs an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X50 Pro+ specifications

The display refresh rate on on Vivo X50 Pro+ goes up to 120Hz

The Vivo X50 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and it has a 50-megapixel main shooter with 1/1.3-inch pixel size for better low light photography. The display refresh rate on this premium variant goes up to 120Hz, and it also supports 44W fast charging. The phone has a leather finish back panel and supports up to 12GB RAM. Rest of the Vivo X50 Pro+ specifications are identical to that of the Vivo X50 Pro.

