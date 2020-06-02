Technology News
Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+ With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro phones are powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, whereas the Vivo X50 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 June 2020 11:24 IST
Vivo X50 (left) and Vivo X50 Pro (right) come with in-screen fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Vivo X50 Pro+ has a 50-megapixel main shooter at the back
  • Vivo X50 series includes 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • Vivo X50 packs a 4,200mAh battery

Vivo X50 Pro+, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 phones are official after weeks of teasers, leaks, and rumours. The three new Vivo phones support 5G and come with a hole-punch display design. The phones also have multiple cameras at the back. The Vivo X50 Pro + is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, whereas the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro phones use Snapdragon 765G SoC. All Vivo X50 series phones include in-display fingerprint sensor and include up to 256GB of internal storage options.

Vivo X50 Pro+, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 price, sale date

Vivo X50 is priced at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) in China for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, and at CNY 3,898 (roughly Rs. 41,300) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The Vivo X50 will be offered in Black Mirror, Shallow, and Liquid Oxygen colour options. The phone is up for pre-sales right now on the official website, and will go on sale from June 6.

The Vivo X50 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at CNY 4,698 (roughly Rs. 49,800) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. The phone will be available in Black Mirror and Liquid Oxygen colour option. The Vivo X50 Pro is also up for pre-sales on the official website, and will go on sale from June 12.

Lastly, the Vivo X50 Pro+ is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, at CNY 5,498 (roughly Rs. 58,300) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option, and at CNY 5,998 (roughly Rs. 63,300) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option. The Vivo X50 Pro+ will go on sale sometime in July.

Vivo X50 specifications

The Vivo X50 runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and supports dual-SIM (Nano) connectivity. The phone features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with 398ppi pixel density, 92.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is offered up to 256GB.

Coming to optics, the Vivo X50 has a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel portrait camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Rear camera features include 20x digital zoom, four-axis OIS, EIS, and more. Additionally, Vivo X50 Pro has a gimbal camera system for reducing shake in handheld video footage. While shooting video, an on-screen animated ball called the Gimbal Rada shows the gimbal's movement to let users know when the frame is stable. Software tweaks like Vivo's motion-deblur algorithm, customised sensors, and continuous focus tracking help in furthering video clarity.

Up front, the Vivo X50 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.48 aperture. Front camera features include super night view, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, AR cute shot, multi-style beauty, beauty makeup, filter, portrait light effect, and more.

There is a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support inside the Vivo X50. Connectivity options include SA and NSA 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and more. The Vivo X50 also packs an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X50 Pro specifications

The Vivo X50 Pro also runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and supports dual-SIM (Nano) support. The phone features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED curved-edged display with 398ppi pixel density, 92.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10+ support. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is offered up to 256GB.

As for the cameras, the Vivo X50 Pro also has a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture, a 13-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/3.4 aperture, and an 8-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Camera features include night view, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, slow motion, short video, professional mode, time-lapse photography, super moon, AR cute shoot document correction, OIS anti-shake, EIS video anti-shake, and more.

Up front, the Vivo X50 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.45 aperture. Front camera features include night view, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, slow motion, short video, and AR cute shot.

The phone has 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support . Connectivity options on the Vivo X50 Pro include SA and NSA 5G, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and more. The Vivo X50 Pro also packs an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X50 Pro+ specifications

vivox50 pro plus Vivo X50 Pro

The display refresh rate on on Vivo X50 Pro+ goes up to 120Hz

The Vivo X50 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and it has a 50-megapixel main shooter with 1/1.3-inch pixel size for better low light photography. The display refresh rate on this premium variant goes up to 120Hz, and it also supports 44W fast charging. The phone has a leather finish back panel and supports up to 12GB RAM. Rest of the Vivo X50 Pro+ specifications are identical to that of the Vivo X50 Pro.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X50

Vivo X50

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo X50 Pro

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4315mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Vivo X50 Pro+

Vivo X50 Pro+

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4315mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
