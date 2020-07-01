Technology News
Vivo X50 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon

Vivo has published a tweet confirming the arrival of the Vivo X50 series in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 July 2020 10:58 IST
Vivo X50 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon

Vivo X50 series was launched in China earlier this month

Highlights
  • Vivo X50, X50 Pro, X50 Pro+ are a part of this series of phones
  • Vivo X50 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Vivo X50 series phones sport a hole-punch display

Vivo X50 series is coming to India, a teaser has revealed. The company noted in a video teaser published on Twitter that it would launch the Vivo X50 series in the country soon. The Vivo X50 series was launched in China earlier this month, and it consists of three phones – the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+. It remains to be seen whether all the three phones will be launched in the country or not. The Vivo X50 Pro+ is the most premium of the lot and it is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, whereas the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro phones are powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. All the phones come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a hole-punch display design, and multiple cameras at the back.

Vivo X50 series teaser

The teaser published on the Vivo India Twitter handle confirms the launch of the Vivo X50 series in India. Soon after the China launch, Vivo India CEO, Jerome Chen had noted that the series would come to India, however back then Chen didn't offer a timeline. A recent report hinted at a launch in mid-July, and these teasers now confirm that the launch is near. The video teases the gimbal camera setup on the Vivo X50 Pro for reducing shake in handheld video footage.

Vivo X50 series price in India (expected)

As for the price, the Vivo X50 series is likely to be priced around the same range as the Chinese price. The Vivo X50 is priced starting at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) in China for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, and at CNY 3,898 (roughly Rs. 41,300) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The Vivo X50 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at CNY 4,698 (roughly Rs. 49,800) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. Lastly, the Vivo X50 Pro+ is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, at CNY 5,498 (roughly Rs. 58,300) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option, and at CNY 5,998 (roughly Rs. 63,300) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+ specifications

Coming to specifications, the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro feature 6.56-inch displays with full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and come with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with storage options going up to 256GB. The Vivo X50 has a 4,200mAh battery while the Vivo X50 Pro packs a slightly larger 4,315mAh battery, however, both support 33W fast charging.

As for cameras, both feature quad rear camera setups with a 48-megapixel main sensor. The only difference being the non-Pro variant comes with a 5-megapixel macro camera while the Pro variant comes with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera that doubles as a macro shooter. Vivo X50 Pro also has a gimbal camera system for reducing shake in handheld video footage. Both the phones have a 32-megapixel front camera.

On the other hand, the Vivo X50 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and it has a 50-megapixel main shooter with 1/1.3-inch pixel size for better low light photography. The quad camera setup to also include a 32-megapixel secondary sensor, a 13-megapixel third sensor, and another 13-megapixel fourth camera at the back. The display refresh rate on this premium variant goes up to 120Hz, and it also supports 44W fast charging. The phone has a leather finish back panel and supports up to 12GB RAM.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo X50

Vivo X50

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo X50 Pro

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4315mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Vivo X50 Pro+

Vivo X50 Pro+

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4315mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Further reading: Vivo X50, Vivo X50 India Launch, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro Plus, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
