Vivo X50 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon

Vivo X50 series is coming to India, a teaser has revealed. The company noted in a video teaser published on Twitter that it would launch the Vivo X50 series in the country soon. The Vivo X50 series was launched in China earlier this month, and it consists of three phones – the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+. It remains to be seen whether all the three phones will be launched in the country or not. The Vivo X50 Pro+ is the most premium of the lot and it is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, whereas the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro phones are powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. All the phones come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a hole-punch display design, and multiple cameras at the back.

Vivo X50 series teaser

The teaser published on the Vivo India Twitter handle confirms the launch of the Vivo X50 series in India. Soon after the China launch, Vivo India CEO, Jerome Chen had noted that the series would come to India, however back then Chen didn't offer a timeline. A recent report hinted at a launch in mid-July, and these teasers now confirm that the launch is near. The video teases the gimbal camera setup on the Vivo X50 Pro for reducing shake in handheld video footage.

Vivo X50 series price in India (expected)

As for the price, the Vivo X50 series is likely to be priced around the same range as the Chinese price. The Vivo X50 is priced starting at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) in China for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, and at CNY 3,898 (roughly Rs. 41,300) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The Vivo X50 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at CNY 4,698 (roughly Rs. 49,800) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. Lastly, the Vivo X50 Pro+ is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, at CNY 5,498 (roughly Rs. 58,300) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option, and at CNY 5,998 (roughly Rs. 63,300) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+ specifications

Coming to specifications, the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro feature 6.56-inch displays with full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and come with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with storage options going up to 256GB. The Vivo X50 has a 4,200mAh battery while the Vivo X50 Pro packs a slightly larger 4,315mAh battery, however, both support 33W fast charging.

As for cameras, both feature quad rear camera setups with a 48-megapixel main sensor. The only difference being the non-Pro variant comes with a 5-megapixel macro camera while the Pro variant comes with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera that doubles as a macro shooter. Vivo X50 Pro also has a gimbal camera system for reducing shake in handheld video footage. Both the phones have a 32-megapixel front camera.

On the other hand, the Vivo X50 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and it has a 50-megapixel main shooter with 1/1.3-inch pixel size for better low light photography. The quad camera setup to also include a 32-megapixel secondary sensor, a 13-megapixel third sensor, and another 13-megapixel fourth camera at the back. The display refresh rate on this premium variant goes up to 120Hz, and it also supports 44W fast charging. The phone has a leather finish back panel and supports up to 12GB RAM.

