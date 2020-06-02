Vivo X50 series has just been announced in China, and CEO of Vivo India, Jerome Chen, has revealed through a Facebook post that it will be coming to India soon. While Chen did not share the exact date when the Vivo X50 series will launch in India, this news comes two years after the last Vivo X-series phone launched in the country – Vivo X21. The Vivo X50 series includes the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+, and all three phones come with 5G support.

As per the Facebook post by Chen, the Vivo X50 series will be coming to India soon. There is no timeline or pricing mentioned in the post.

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+ price

The new Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+ phones are currently up for pre-bookings in China and will go on sale in the country starting June 6. The Vivo X50 price starts at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The Vivo X50 Pro price starts at CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas Vivo X50 Pro+ begins at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB model

To recall, the last Vivo X-series phone that came to India was the Vivo X21. It was launched in March of 2018 and was one of the first phones to bring an in-display fingerprint scanner to the country. It was introduced at Rs. 35,990 and packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with 6GB of RAM.

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+ specifications

Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro feature 6.56-inch displays with 1,080x2,376 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and come with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with storage options going up to 256GB. The Vivo X50 has a 4,200mAh battery while the Vivo X50 Pro packs a slightly larger 4,315mAh battery, however, both support 33W fast charging.

As for cameras, both feature quad rear camera setups with the only difference being the non-Pro variant comes with a 5-megapixel macro camera while the Pro variant comes with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera that doubles as a macro shooter.

On the other hand, the Vivo X50 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and comes with up to 12GB of RAM. There is a 120Hz refresh rate screen on the X50 Pro+. It also features an enhanced quad rear camera setup and a 4,315mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.