Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro will launch in India today at 12pm (noon) via a digital event. The Vivo X50 series of smartphones was originally unveiled early in June and brought three phones namely, Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and the Vivo X50 Pro+. However, India will only be getting the Vivo X50 and the Vivo X50 Pro models. Both the models will support 5G and boast of quad camera setups with some unique features. The phones are powered by octa-core processors and carry impressive specifications.

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro price in India (expected)

The Indian pricing for the Vivo X50 series has not been revealed yet. Notably, the Vivo X50 was launched at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) in China for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at CNY 3,898 (roughly Rs. 41,300) for the 8GB + 256GB option. It comes in Black Mirror, Liquid Oxygen, and Shallow colour options.

On the other hand, the Vivo X50 Pro was launched at CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at CNY 4,698 (roughly Rs. 49,800) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. The phone will be available in Black Mirror and Liquid Oxygen colour option.

The Vivo X50 series will be launched in India at 12pm (noon) via digital event that will be livestreamed on the company's YouTube channel. It can also be seen on the website.

Vivo X50 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X50 runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 on top. It features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with 92.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC with up to 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo X50 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel portrait camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, the Vivo X50 has a 32-megapixel camera, housed inside a hole-punch cutout.

For storage, you get up to 256GB. The Vivo X50 comes with 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Vivo X50 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X50 Pro runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 on top. It features the same display as Vivo X50 but with HDR10+ support. You also get the same processor, RAM and storage configuration with the Vivo X50 Pro.

The cameras is where the Pro variant sets itself apart. There is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture, a 13-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/3.4 aperture, and an 8-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Vivo X50 Pro has a gimbal system that reduces camera shaking during videos. An icon in the camera UI shows the gimbal's movement to let users know when the frame is stable. It also uses software tweaks such as motion-deblur algorithm, continuous focus tracking, and customised sensors to help with video clarity.

For selfies, the Vivo X50 Pro has a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.45 aperture. The phone has a larger 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Vivo X50 Pro also packs an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.