Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price

Vivo X50 and the Vivo X50 Pro are powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC and come with up to 256GB of storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 July 2020 07:15 IST
Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro have quad rear camera setups

Highlights
  • Vivo X50 series launch event will be livestreamed on YouTube
  • Vivo X50 series was originally unveiled in China in early June
  • The two models come with 33W fast charging support

Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro will launch in India today at 12pm (noon) via a digital event. The Vivo X50 series of smartphones was originally unveiled early in June and brought three phones namely, Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and the Vivo X50 Pro+. However, India will only be getting the Vivo X50 and the Vivo X50 Pro models. Both the models will support 5G and boast of quad camera setups with some unique features. The phones are powered by octa-core processors and carry impressive specifications.

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro price in India (expected)

The Indian pricing for the Vivo X50 series has not been revealed yet. Notably, the Vivo X50 was launched at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) in China for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at CNY 3,898 (roughly Rs. 41,300) for the 8GB + 256GB option. It comes in Black Mirror, Liquid Oxygen, and Shallow colour options.

On the other hand, the Vivo X50 Pro was launched at CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at CNY 4,698 (roughly Rs. 49,800) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. The phone will be available in Black Mirror and Liquid Oxygen colour option.

The Vivo X50 series will be launched in India at 12pm (noon) via digital event that will be livestreamed on the company's YouTube channel. It can also be seen on the website.

Vivo X50 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X50 runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 on top. It features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with 92.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC with up to 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo X50 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel portrait camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, the Vivo X50 has a 32-megapixel camera, housed inside a hole-punch cutout.

For storage, you get up to 256GB. The Vivo X50 comes with 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Vivo X50 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X50 Pro runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 on top. It features the same display as Vivo X50 but with HDR10+ support. You also get the same processor, RAM and storage configuration with the Vivo X50 Pro.

The cameras is where the Pro variant sets itself apart. There is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture, a 13-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/3.4 aperture, and an 8-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Vivo X50 Pro has a gimbal system that reduces camera shaking during videos. An icon in the camera UI shows the gimbal's movement to let users know when the frame is stable. It also uses software tweaks such as motion-deblur algorithm, continuous focus tracking, and customised sensors to help with video clarity.

For selfies, the Vivo X50 Pro has a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.45 aperture. The phone has a larger 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Vivo X50 Pro also packs an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X50

Vivo X50

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo X50 Pro

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4315mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price
