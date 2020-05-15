Technology News
Vivo X50 to Launch on June 1, Gimbal Camera System Teased

Vivo X50 may be joined by Vivo X50 Pro.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 15 May 2020 12:25 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo X50's launch date announcement was made via Weibo

Highlights
  • Vivo X50 is rumoured to come with quad rear cameras
  • The phone branding was recently seen in a reality show
  • Gimbal camera was earlier seen on Vivo Apex 2020

Vivo X50 smartphone will launch on June 1, the company confirmed on Friday. The development came a day after the phone's branding was spotted in a Chinese reality show that indicated the impending launch of the smartphone. At the moment, Vivo has not shared any details about the phone's key specifications, however, in a promo, the Chinese tech company teased what appears to be the phone's gimbal camera system that will help with image stabilisation.

The announcement about Vivo X50's launch date was shared by the company on Weibo. Interestingly, the post also highlights X50 "series" (translated), therefore, indicating that there could be a Pro variant of the phone as well. Moreover, the promo attached to the post teased the phone's gimbal camera system. The presence of a gimbal-like system will suggest the support for improved image stabilisation.

Notably, the micro gimbal camera was also seen on the Vivo Apex 2020 concept phone that was unveiled in February this year. Vivo had claimed that the micro gimbal camera extends the stabilisation angle by 200 percent, meaning that this camera system can provide significantly less shaky and blurred photos and videos, compared to the other smartphones.

Currently, the key specifications of the smartphone are unknown, however, leaked Vivo X50 promotional material shows a hole-punch display on the top left corner of the screen. It is also speculated that the Vivo X50 phone(s) will come with a quad rear camera setup.

With this launch, Vivo will add new phones to its X series. Vivo in December launched the Vivo X30 5G with triple rear cameras. More details about the Vivo X50 are expected from the company in the coming days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X50 specification, Vivo X50, Micro gimbal camera, Vivo X50 camera, Vivo X50 Pro
