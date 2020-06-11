Technology News
Vivo X50 Pro to Launch in India Mid-July: Report

Vivo X50 Pro comes with a gimbal stabilisation system to reduce shake in video footage.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 June 2020 11:10 IST
Vivo X50 Pro to Launch in India Mid-July: Report

Vivo X50 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor

Highlights
  • Vivo X50 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • The report doesn’t offer any launch details for Vivo X50, X50 Pro+
  • Vivo India CEO has earlier confirmed the launch of Vivo X50 series

Vivo X50 Pro is reported to launch in India sometime in middle of July. The phone was unveiled in China earlier this month alongside the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro+. The Vivo X50 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 765G SoC and a quad camera setup at the back. The rear cameras include a 48-megapixel main sensor and there is an integrated gimbal stabilisation system to reduce shake in footage. The Vivo X50 Pro display has curved edges and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo X50 Pro price in India, launch details (expected)

According to a 91Mobiles report, citing anonymous retail sources, that the Vivo X50 Pro will launch in India in mid-July. The report doesn't offer any information on the launch plans for the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro+. Jerome Chen, CEO of Vivo India, also revealed through a Facebook post that the Vivo X50 series will be coming to India soon. He didn't offer any timeline or pricing details in his social post either. The Vivo X50 Pro will be the first Vivo-X series phone to launch in India since two years. The last Vivo-X series phone to be unveiled in the country was the Vivo X21.

To recall, the Vivo X50 Pro is priced in China at CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at CNY 4,698 (roughly Rs. 49,800) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. It should be available in the same price range in India as well. The phone has been unveiled in Black Mirror and Liquid Oxygen colour options.

Vivo X50 Pro specifications

The Vivo X50 Pro features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED curved-edged display and is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is offered up to 256GB.

As for the cameras, the Vivo X50 Pro also has a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel portrait camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel macro camera. The Vivo X50 Pro has a gimbal camera system for reducing shake in handheld video footage. While shooting video, an on-screen animated ball called the Gimbal Radar shows the gimbal's movement to let users know when the frame is stable. Up front, the Vivo X50 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout.

The Vivo X50 Pro also packs an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone has 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the Vivo X50 Pro include SA and NSA 5G, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and more.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4315mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro Price in India, Vivo X50 Pro Specifications, Vivo X50 Pro Features, Vivo X50 Pro India Launch, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro Start Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update in India
TikTok Faces Scrutiny From EU Watchdogs

