Technology News
loading

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16

Vivo X50 series was launched in China in June and includes three models.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 13 July 2020 11:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Vivo_India

Vivo highlights the photographic prowess of the upcoming phones in its tweet

Highlights
  • Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro will launch in India at 12pm (noon) on July 16
  • Vivo X50 series was launched in China last month
  • Both phones expected to carry quad camera setup on the back

Vivo X50 series is set to launch in India on July 16, the Chinese firm has announced on Twitter. Launched in China last month, the series comprises three models – the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+. However, Vivo had earlier confirmed that only the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro models would be launched in India. Taking to the social media, the brand revealed that the launch would take place on Thursday at 12pm IST. Powered by Snapdragon 765G, both the models are touted to carry a quad camera setup on the back.

Vivo India announced the news with a tweet that the X50 series launch is only three days away, on July 16, at 12pm IST. The company wrote on the post, “It's #PhotographyRedefined. Get ready to Xplore brighter & clearer world through the lens of a revolutionary smartphone.” Going by the caption, it is clear that Vivo is promoting the photographic prowess of the upcoming range of phones.

Earlier this month, Vivo had confirmed that the X50 series would indeed be launched in India with a tweet. Soon after the China launch, the CEO of Vivo India, Jerome Chen, revealed through a Facebook post that it will be coming to India soon.

Last week, Vivo India confirmed with a press release that only the Vivo X50 and the Vivo X50 Pro would go on sale in India.

Vivo X50 series price in India (expected)

It is speculated that the Vivo X50 series is likely to feature a similar price range to its Chinese pricing. The Vivo X50 Pro is priced at CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at CNY 4,698 (roughly Rs. 49,800) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option in China. On the other hand, the Vivo X50 is priced starting at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) in China for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, and at CNY 3,898 (roughly Rs. 41,300) for the 8GB + 256GB option.

 

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo X50 Pro

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4315mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Vivo X50

Vivo X50

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 specifications, Vivo X50 Pro specifications, Vivo X50 price, Vivo X50 Pro price, Vivo
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
TRAI Asks Airtel, Vodafone Idea to Hold Priority Plans Promising Faster Internet Speeds
Realme 30W Dart Power Bank With 10,000mAh Capacity to Launch in India on July 14, Company Reveals

Related Stories

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Augmented Reality Launch Invites Go on Sale in India
  2. Motorola One Fusion+ vs Poco X2 Comparison: Can Motorola Win?
  3. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  4. Realme 6i India Launch Date May Be July 14
  5. OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  6. OnePlus Nord Lite Possibly Listed on Geekbench, Snapdragon 690 SoC Tipped
  7. Google for India Virtual Event Set for Today: How to Watch Livestream
  8. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
  9. TRAI Asks Airtel, Vodafone Idea to Hold Plans Promising Faster Speeds
  10. Every Major Announcement From Ubisoft Forward
#Latest Stories
  1. Free Watch Dogs 2, Watch Dogs: Legion, Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and More at Ubisoft Forward
  2. OnePlus Nord Lite Possibly Listed on Geekbench, Snapdragon 690 SoC Tipped
  3. Realme 30W Dart Power Bank With 10,000mAh Capacity to Launch in India on July 14, Company Reveals
  4. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
  5. TRAI Asks Airtel, Vodafone Idea to Hold Priority Plans Promising Faster Internet Speeds
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro Will Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus Site: Price in India, Specifications
  7. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications
  8. Tesla Slashes Model Y Price as Pandemic Weighs on Auto Sector
  9. Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart Today: Price, Specifications, More
  10. Vintage Super Mario Bros. Video Game Sells for $114,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com