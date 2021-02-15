Vivo X50 is now receiving the latest FuntouchOS 11 that's based on top of Android 11. Vivo had announced a list of its smartphones that were scheduled to get the latest version of Android back in January. The Vivo X50 was scheduled to get the software update at the end of January but did not receive it for unknown reasons. It now seems that Vivo is rolling out the software update for the X50 based on a tweet from the FuntouchOS team.

The FuntouchOS India team responded to a Vivo X50 user about the latest update, mentioning that the update is currently under greyscale testing. Based on the tweet, it is safe to assume that the software update is currently rolling out in a staged manner and a few Vivo X50 (Review) users should be able to download it on their devices. This tweet was first spotted by PiunikaWeb. Staged rollouts limit the number of people who get the update. This helps manufacturers iron out bugs and issues quicker before releasing a stable update for all users.

Vivo hasn't released a changelog for the Vivo X50 yet but we can expect new Android 11 features to make their way to this device. Some key Android 11 features such as chat bubbles, built-in screen recording, updated power menu, enhanced privacy and security should make their way to the Vivo X50. It would also get a recent Android Security Patch with the update. We can expect Vivo to roll out a stable update for the X50 if this greyscale testing is successful.

While Vivo is updating its current lineup of smartphones to Android 11, the company is also expected to launch the new Vivo X60 Series in India soon. Recent reports also hint that the Vivo X50 Pro+ could be launched alongside the Vivo X60 Series in the coming months.