Technology News
loading

Vivo X30 Video Teasers Confirm Periscope-Style Telephoto Camera, 60x Super Zoom Feature

Vivo X30 has also been confirmed to offer dual-mode 5G support.

By | Updated: 26 November 2019 12:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo X30 Video Teasers Confirm Periscope-Style Telephoto Camera, 60x Super Zoom Feature

Vivo X30 powered by Exynos 980 5G SoC will be launched in December

Highlights
  • Vivo X30 will pack a periscope-style telephoto camera
  • It will offer dual-band SA and NSA 5G connectivity support
  • The upcoming Vivo phone will bring a 60x digital zoom feature

Vivo recently confirmed that its next smartphone, the Vivo X30, will be launched in December and will draw power from Samsung's Exynos 980 5G SoC. The phone's specifications were recently leaked as well, but now, Vivo has dropped a couple of official teaser videos that reveal some interesting details about the phone's imaging capabilities, and also give us our first official look at the phone. The first teaser reveals a periscope-style telephoto camera module with details about its focal length and aperture. The second one reveals that the Vivo X30 will bring 60x Super Zoom feature to the table.

 

The first teaser shared by Vivo's official Weibo account shows the phone itself, flaunting a gradient finish and a separate rectangular camera lens beside the triple rear camera module. The latter looks a lot like the periscope-style arrangement on the Huawei P30 Pro. A still in the teaser reveals the 16mm to 123mm focal length range and variable aperture values between f/1.8 and f/3.0. The latter is for a telephoto lens that will employ the periscope design for providing high optical and digital zoom feature, something that the second teaser and the hashtag “vivo X30 periscope-type super-telephoto” confirm.

 

Coming to the second teaser shared by Vivo on Weibo, it shows the Vivo X30's camera UI. In the video, one can see the zoom level in the viewfinder go all the way up to 60x zoom that is among the highest zoom levels we have seen on a smartphone. Vivo is calling this feature “60x Super Zoom”. The 60x zoom is most likely the peak digital zoom capability, however, details about the optical and hybrid zoom limits are not known at the moment.

Lastly, Vivo has also shared another teaser poster revealing that Vivo X30 will offer dual-mode 5G support, which means compatibility with both NSA (Non-Standalone) and SA (Standalone) connectivity standards. The Vivo X30 has already been confirmed to draw power from the Samsung Exynos 980 5G SoC and will go official next month. As per a leak, the Vivo X30 will sport a quad rear camera setup that will include a 64-megapixel main sensor, assisted by an 8-megapixel camera, a 13-megapixel snapper, and a 2-megapixel sensor as well. It is tipped to pack a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and will reportedly be priced starting at CNY 3,198 (roughly Rs. 32,300) in China.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X30
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2019 Sale Goes Live With Offers on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7T, Honor 20, and More
WhatsApp Spotted Working on Self-Destructing 'Delete Message' Feature in Latest Android Beta
Vivo X30 Video Teasers Confirm Periscope-Style Telephoto Camera, 60x Super Zoom Feature
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  2. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  3. Xiaomi Mi Super Sale Offers Up to Rs. 3,000 Off on Redmi K20 Series, More
  4. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Offers
  5. ColorOS 7 Debuts in India With Localised Features, Performance Enhancements
  6. Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S With Child Mode Launched in India
  7. Redmi K30 Series Set to Launch Officially on December 10
  8. WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Call Waiting Support, Chat Screen Redesign
  9. UIDAI Launches More Secure mAadhaar App for Android, iOS
  10. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Alibaba's Hong Kong Shares Rise 6.6 Percent on Debut in Heavy Volume
  2. Tata Sky Stops Offering Long-Term Channel Packs to New Subscribers: Report
  3. Facebook, Instagram to Block Under-18s From Seeing Sexual Content
  4. Elon Musk to Testify in Own Defence in Defamation Trial, His Lawyer Says
  5. Global Smartphone Market Fell 0.4 Percent in Q3 Due to Weak Demand: Gartner
  6. Oppo Days Sale Brings Discounts on Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11, Oppo F9, and More; Exchange Offers Also in Tow
  7. Huawei Smart Screen V75 4K TV, Sound X Smart Speaker Launched
  8. Noise Tune Flex Bluetooth Neckband Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,199
  9. Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S With Brightness Control, Child Mode Launched in India
  10. Facebook Dark Mode Testing Spotted by Android Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.