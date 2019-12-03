Vivo has posted a bunch of new promo videos for the Vivo X30 smartphone, providing more insight about the camera features of this upcoming smartphone. There are three videos in total and each one of them details the camera capabilities of the Vivo X30. To recap, Vivo has already posted a couple of teasers that had detailed the imaging capabilities as well as gave us our first look at the phone itself. Other than this, the smartphone is slated to be launched officially in China in December.

So, as we mentioned above, there are a total of three videos which have been posted by Vivo on Weibo. The first video focuses on a lady who's trying to apply make-up by looking into a mirror. Now, it is known that the human eye sees the equivalent of what a 50mm lens captures in shots taken from a professional camera. And according to this teaser, Vivo is claiming that the Vivo X30 will be able to rival photos captured by a professional camera and show you exactly what your eye sees, all thanks to a 50mm portrait lens.

Moving on, the second video takes place in a party, where a boy has spotted a girl from a far distance. Now, according to this video, the company wants to convey that the Vivo X30 will be able to focus and capture shots of people or objects, even if they are at a far distance. We even get a demo of the live focus functionality that the camera possesses.

The third and the last video focuses on the zooming capabilities of the Vivo X30. In this clip, we can see a guy who is standing at the edge of a cliff and is trying to focus on objects that are pretty far. It can be seen that the camera is able to zoom in pretty quickly from 1x to 60x, all while maintaining the quality of the shot.

Now, out of these three new features, we already reported about the 60x Super Zoom feature and we have to say that this is among the highest zoom levels we have seen on a smartphone. Apart from this, the Vivo X30 is set to officially launch in December. The smartphone will come with dual-mode 5G support and feature Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC.