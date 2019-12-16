Vivo X30 Pro Alleged Specifications Leaked Hours Ahead of Official Launch

Vivo X30 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker's upcoming smartphone, has seen its specifications getting leaked hours ahead of the official launch. The leak suggests that Vivo X30 Pro 5G will come with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ E3 AMOLED display with a hole punch camera at the top-right corner. Vivo X30 Pro and Vivo X30 are set to launch in China today at 7:30pm CST Asia (5:00pm IST). In the lead up to the launch of the Vivo X30-series, several pieces of information have surfaced regarding what users can expect from Vivo X30 but there was not much coming out on the Pro variant, until now.

Vivo X30 Pro specifications (expected)

Vivo X30 Pro is expected to be powered by Samsung Exynos 980 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and run on Android 9 Pie. As mentioned above, the display will be 6.44-inch with 2400x1080 pixels screen resolution and will have a hole punch near its top right corner where the front camera will rest. The diameter of the punch hole will be 2.98mm.

According to a tipster's post on Weibo, Vivo X30 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup in the rear with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The primary camera will be assisted by 32-megapixel secondary shooter, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 13-megapixel camera. The leak also suggests that features like Electronic Image Stabilisation and Optical Image Stabilisation will be present as well. Vivo has already revealed in an official teaser that Vivo X30 series camera will have support for up to 60x super zoom.

Additionally, the phone may come with a 4,350mAh battery with up to 33W fast-charging support. Vivo X30 Pro's features also include dual 5G support and NFC.