Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro have leaked in specifications and pricing ahead of their alleged launch today. The phones are expected to launch at the Vivo-Samsung 5G joint conference today. Another phone with model number V1945A/T has leaked on TENAA as well, revealing key specifications and more. Furthermore, General Manager of Vivo Communications Research Institute, Qin Fei, said that the company has plans to launch as many as five 5G phones in 2020. The company will strive to bring cheaper 5G options to the market.

A tipster on Weibo has leaked the pricing and specifications of the Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro. Starting with the pricing, the Vivo X30 is tipped off to be priced at CNY 3,198 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and CNY 3,598 (roughly Rs. 36,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The Vivo X30 Pro, on the other hand, will be priced at CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs. 40,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, CNY 4,498 (roughly Rs. 45,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 50,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The leak suggests that the Vivo X30 will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 980 5G quad-core SoC paired with 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. It is expected to sport a quad camera setup – with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel lens, a 13-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor as well.

The Vivo X30 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a 6.89-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Exynos 980 5G SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The quad camera setup on the Vivo X30 Pro will sport a 60-megapixel primary sensor, two 13-megapixel sensors, and a 12-megapixel sensor as well. It packs a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W flash charge support.

Now, talking about the mysterious V1945A/T model that has been spotted on TENAA, it is listed to sport a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display, and is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. It packs up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB internal storage options, and runs on Android Pie. The V1945A/T model has a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors as well.

It is listed to sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor as well, and packs a 4,390mAh battery. The dimensions of the mystery phone are listed to be at 159.25x75.19x8.68mm, and weighs 186.7 grams. There's no images attached to the TENAA listing as of yet, and we cannot speculate on what this phone will be named. It could be possible that the phone is part of the S-series, but this is pure speculation at this point. The listing was first spotted by GizmoChina.

Lastly, Fei spoke at a press conference to confirm that the company has plans to launch at least five 5G phones in 2020. These phones will be positioned in the low to mid-range segment, and it has been working with Qualcomm to reduce the operating costs. The goal of the company is to release a sub CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 20,000) 5G phone in China. This was reported by ITHome first.