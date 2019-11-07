Technology News
loading

Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked; Five 5G Vivo Phones Expected in 2020

Vivo X30 is tipped to sport a quad camera setup and is powered by an Exynos 980 SoC.

By | Updated: 7 November 2019 12:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked; Five 5G Vivo Phones Expected in 2020
Highlights
  • Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro has 90Hz display refresh rate
  • The V1945A/T model is listed to pack a 4,390mAh battery
  • Vivo executive says it will launch affordable 5G phones in 2020

Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro have leaked in specifications and pricing ahead of their alleged launch today. The phones are expected to launch at the Vivo-Samsung 5G joint conference today. Another phone with model number V1945A/T has leaked on TENAA as well, revealing key specifications and more. Furthermore, General Manager of Vivo Communications Research Institute, Qin Fei, said that the company has plans to launch as many as five 5G phones in 2020. The company will strive to bring cheaper 5G options to the market.

A tipster on Weibo has leaked the pricing and specifications of the Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro. Starting with the pricing, the Vivo X30 is tipped off to be priced at CNY 3,198 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and CNY 3,598 (roughly Rs. 36,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The Vivo X30 Pro, on the other hand, will be priced at CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs. 40,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, CNY 4,498 (roughly Rs. 45,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 50,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The leak suggests that the Vivo X30 will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 980 5G quad-core SoC paired with 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. It is expected to sport a quad camera setup – with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel lens, a 13-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor as well.

The Vivo X30 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a 6.89-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Exynos 980 5G SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The quad camera setup on the Vivo X30 Pro will sport a 60-megapixel primary sensor, two 13-megapixel sensors, and a 12-megapixel sensor as well. It packs a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W flash charge support.

Now, talking about the mysterious V1945A/T model that has been spotted on TENAA, it is listed to sport a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display, and is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. It packs up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB internal storage options, and runs on Android Pie. The V1945A/T model has a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors as well.

It is listed to sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor as well, and packs a 4,390mAh battery. The dimensions of the mystery phone are listed to be at 159.25x75.19x8.68mm, and weighs 186.7 grams. There's no images attached to the TENAA listing as of yet, and we cannot speculate on what this phone will be named. It could be possible that the phone is part of the S-series, but this is pure speculation at this point. The listing was first spotted by GizmoChina.

Lastly, Fei spoke at a press conference to confirm that the company has plans to launch at least five 5G phones in 2020. These phones will be positioned in the low to mid-range segment, and it has been working with Qualcomm to reduce the operating costs. The goal of the company is to release a sub CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 20,000) 5G phone in China. This was reported by ITHome first.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Price, Vivo X30 Specifications, Vivo X30 Pro, Vivo X30 Pro Price, Vivo X30 Pro Specifcations, Vivo, Qin Fei, Vivo 5G
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Huawei Y9s Said to Be Global Variant of Honor 9X, Launch Soon With Pop-Up Selfie Camera
Pokemon Go Maker Niantic Making a Game of the World
Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked; Five 5G Vivo Phones Expected in 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  2. Redmi Note 8T Arrives With NFC Support, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  4. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  5. MIUI 11 to Receive Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode
  6. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  7. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. Xiaomi Unveils Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 730G
  10. PUBG Mobile to Soon Get a New Map Called 'The Ruins'
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Rolling Out ‘Topics’, a Feature That Lets You Follow Your Interests
  2. Pokemon Go Maker Niantic Making a Game of the World
  3. Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked; Five 5G Vivo Phones Expected in 2020
  4. Huawei Y9s Said to Be Global Variant of Honor 9X, Launch Soon With Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  5. Google Parent Alphabet Scrutinising Handling of Misconduct Claims
  6. Motorola One Zoom, Moto Z4 Clear Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Running Android 10
  7. Qualcomm's 5G Phone Forecast for 2020 Could Include iPhone Models: Analysts
  8. Vivo S5 Official Teaser Images Highlight Quad Rear Cameras, Gradient Design
  9. BSNL Brings New Offer to Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan, Extends Validity to 425 Days
  10. Former Twitter Employees Charged With Spying for Saudi Arabia by Digging Into Accounts of Kingdom Critics
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.