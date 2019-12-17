Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro 5G phones have launched in China. The new Vivo phones come with a 50mm portrait lens, Exynos 980 SoC, a hole-punch display, and integrated 5G modem. The Vivo X30 5G and Vivo X30 Pro 5G support a ‘Multi-Turbo 2.5' feature that automatically switches from 4G to 5G depending on the Wi-Fi speed to ensure that the download speed is the fastest. The phones also pack 4,350mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge support. The Vivo X30 5G sports a triple rear camera setup, while the Pro variant offers an additional 5-megapixel periscope-style camera.

Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro price, sale date

The Vivo X30 5G is priced in China at CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 33,400) for the 8GB + 128GB model, and CNY 3,598 (roughly Rs. 36,400) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The phone is available in Black, White, and Pink shades, and will go on sale from December 28. Pre-bookings are already live, and Vivo is offering a free headset as an incentive.

The Vivo X30 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs. 40,500) for the 8GB + 128GB model, and CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 43,500) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The phone is available in Black, White, and Pink gradient finishes, and will go on sale on December 24. Pre-bookings for the Pro model are also live, and Vivo is offering a Bluetooth headset here as well.

Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo X30 5G and Vivo X30 Pro 5G run on Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 9.0 and feature a 6.44-inch full-HD + (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The phones are powered by the Exynos 980 octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is in 128GB and 256GB options.

As for camera, the Vivo X30 5G sports a triple rear camera setup, while the X30 Pro has a quad rear setup. The Vivo X30 has a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 32-megapixel third camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Vivo X30 Pro 5G has an additional 13-megapixel periscope camera with f/3.0 aperture, 5x optical zoom support and a native focal length of 135mm.

Up front, the phones sport a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.45 aperture. Camera features include super night scene, 50mm portrait mode, slow motion, time-lapse photography, filters, dynamic photos, HDR, AI beauty, panoramic photography, 4K video, and more.

The Vivo X30 5G and Vivo X30 Pro 5G pack a large 4,350mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support. The phones support Face Unlock and also the in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 5G, more. Sensors on board include gravity sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and electronic compass. The Vivo X30 5G and Vivo X30 Pro 5G both measure 158.45x74.10x8.80mm, and weigh 196.5 grams.

