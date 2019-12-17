Technology News
Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, Exynos 980 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro, both phones sport a hole-punch display and run on FunTouch OS 10.

By | Updated: 17 December 2019 09:30 IST
Vivo X30 (left) has a triple camera setup on the back, whereas X30 Pro packs a quad camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo X30 Pro offers an additional 13-megapiel periscope lens
  • Vivo X30, X30 Pro pack a large 4,350mAh battery with 33W charging
  • The Vivo X30 Pro is priced starting at CNY 3,998 in China

Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro 5G phones have launched in China. The new Vivo phones come with a 50mm portrait lens, Exynos 980 SoC, a hole-punch display, and integrated 5G modem. The Vivo X30 5G and Vivo X30 Pro 5G support a ‘Multi-Turbo 2.5' feature that automatically switches from 4G to 5G depending on the Wi-Fi speed to ensure that the download speed is the fastest. The phones also pack 4,350mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge support. The Vivo X30 5G sports a triple rear camera setup, while the Pro variant offers an additional 5-megapixel periscope-style camera.

Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro price, sale date

The Vivo X30 5G is priced in China at CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 33,400) for the 8GB + 128GB model, and CNY 3,598 (roughly Rs. 36,400) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The phone is available in Black, White, and Pink shades, and will go on sale from December 28. Pre-bookings are already live, and Vivo is offering a free headset as an incentive.

The Vivo X30 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs. 40,500) for the 8GB + 128GB model, and CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 43,500) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The phone is available in Black, White, and Pink gradient finishes, and will go on sale on December 24. Pre-bookings for the Pro model are also live, and Vivo is offering a Bluetooth headset here as well.

Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo X30 5G and Vivo X30 Pro 5G run on Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 9.0 and feature a 6.44-inch full-HD + (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The phones are powered by the Exynos 980 octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is in 128GB and 256GB options.

As for camera, the Vivo X30 5G sports a triple rear camera setup, while the X30 Pro has a quad rear setup. The Vivo X30 has a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 32-megapixel third camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Vivo X30 Pro 5G has an additional 13-megapixel periscope camera with f/3.0 aperture, 5x optical zoom support and a native focal length of 135mm.

Up front, the phones sport a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.45 aperture. Camera features include super night scene, 50mm portrait mode, slow motion, time-lapse photography, filters, dynamic photos, HDR, AI beauty, panoramic photography, 4K video, and more.

The Vivo X30 5G and Vivo X30 Pro 5G pack a large 4,350mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support. The phones support Face Unlock and also the in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 5G, more. Sensors on board include gravity sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and electronic compass. The Vivo X30 5G and Vivo X30 Pro 5G both measure 158.45x74.10x8.80mm, and weigh 196.5 grams.

Comments

Instagram Says Will Fight Misinformation With Fact-Check Allies

